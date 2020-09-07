Ankita Lokhande buys plants to help achieve Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfulfilled dream, urges his fans to do the same. Watch

bollywood

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, called for his fans to help fulfil the actor’s unfulfilled dreams, Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande was spotted purchasing plants. She said that she wants to help achieve Sushant’s dream of planting 1000 trees, and urged his fans to do their bit as well.

Shweta, over the weekend, announced a #Plants4SSR initiative through which she urged the actor’s fans to plant as many trees as they can, and post pictures of themselves doing so on social media. “Can we make this happen? Let’s do it for our Sushant!” she wrote.

Ankita was spotted by the paparazzi on Sunday, buying plants. She said, “Sabko message do, plants lagao. Sushant ki 50 dreams mein se ek dream yeh tha ki woh 1000 plants lagane aur yeh meine apne taraf se shuruwaat ki hai aur I hope sab plants lagae (Tell everyone to plant plants. It was one of Sushant’s 50 dreams, and I’ve tried to contribute from my side, and I hope others participate as well).”

Sushant’s sister on Sunday shared an emotional note in his memory. “We promised each other that we will protect each other forever. But,I failed Bhai...I failed! But here is another promise I and the whole country make to you, we will find the truth, we will get you justice!I knew my brother, the kind of person he was, full of life and joy. He was like a child, the only thing he wanted was love. Koi ek baar, pyaar se haath pher de uske sar pe, pyaar se baat karle, bas that was enough for him to make him happy. He was not a person who would take his own life. My heart is not ready to believe it. Let’s keep our intentions clear, we want to know what is the cause of Sushant’s death, nothing less will suffice! It is Satya ka Agrah,” she wrote.

Sushant died on June 14. On Monday, Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was called in for another round of questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau. She is also being investigated by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate, for her alleged role in Sushant’s death.

Rhea in an interview to India Today had questioned Ankita’s stance on the ongoing case. Ankita, who dated Sushant for six years, has sided with his family in their case against Rhea, and has repeatedly dismissed the mental health narrative. Rhea said that Ankita had no contact with Sushant for several years.

