Ankita Lokhande dismisses Rhea Chakraborty’s claims, says Sushant Singh Rajput ‘never had conditions of depression’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 07:48 IST

Actor Ankita Lokhande has offered ‘certain clarifications’ after her name was brought up during Rhea Chakraborty’s Thursday interview to India Today. Rhea had said that Ankita claimed to have been in touch with Sushant Singh Rajput -- whom she dated for six years until 2016 -- before the release of her film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

In a social media statement, Ankita denied Rhea’s claims that Sushant had first experienced depression in 2013. “1st of all from beginning till the end me and Sushant were together about 23rd February 2016. He never had any conditions of depression and had visited any psychiatrist. He was totally fine,” she wrote.

She continued, “Neither in any platform I have ever said that me and Sushant were in touch with each other after our separation. Face is what I have said while shooting for Manikarnika, Sushant has commented on one of my posters on a friend’s Insta post, Mukesh Chabra, he just wished me luck for the project and in a courteous way I replied. So I deny Rhea’s claim that I have said we spoke on the phone. In fact what I spoke about in the interviews till now, the time Sushant and me were together, he was never in any kind of depression. We saw dreams together for his success and I prayed and he succeeded. This is all I have said. I clearly mentioned if any of the questions were being asked to me about Rhea. My replies were honest that I really don’t know her and about their relationship as I was hardly bothered. I only got bothered when someone lost his life and if I was questioned about the time when we were together I will speak honestly and reveal the truth.”

Ankita also offered a clarification about Rhea’s suggestion that the flat she is living in was paid for by Sushant. “About the flat I have already cleared and family has no different opinion opposite mine. So I still sticking on grounds of truth and accept that I have been standing on the family’s side, not Rhea. In family’s knowledge and understanding she is the one who persuaded him towards his end. And they have chats and proof which can’t be denied and overlooked too. So I heard the family’s side, stood by it, stick by it till the end,” she wrote.

Also read: Why didn’t Rhea Chakraborty inform Meetu Singh about Sushant’s condition before leaving his home on June 8, asks lawyer Vikas Singh

Ankita had previously shared copies of her payments towards the flat, after it was reported that Sushant was the one who had paid for it. Ankita had also offered a rebuttal to Rhea’s claims that Sushant felt claustrophobic on flights, by sharing a video of the actor in a flight simulator. She has been posting about getting ‘justice for Sushant’ regularly on social media.

Follow @htshowbiz for more