Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli at India vs Sri Lanka World Cup match, ‘Aaj century pakka,’ say fans

Actor Anushka Sharma has joined her cricketer husband Virat Kohli in England, where he is leading the Indian team in the ongoing ICC World Cup. Anushka was spotted at Saturday’s match against Sri Lanka, cheering the team on, and also before the match, posing for photographs with Virat and their fans.

Fans took to Twitter to leave humorous comments about the celebrity couple, during the match. One fan posted a video of Virat doing a jig, and wrote, “When Virat Kohli saw Anushka Sharma in the stadium.” Another fan expressed impatience with the camerapersons seeking out Anushka in the stands for her expressions during the match. “Anushka is here matlab aaj virat bhai ki century pakka,” one fan wrote.

Anushka is here matlab aaj virat bhai ki century pakka 🙆‍♂️😍 #INDvSL — Rishabh Sharma 🥀 (@itx_rishabh) July 6, 2019

Me when camera man shows Anushka blushing while seeing Virat everytime:#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/VJcI9IrxKB — Rinmayee💜 (@Rinmayee_003) July 6, 2019

One fan commented on the collapse of the Sri Lankan batting order at the hands of the Indian bowlers, and wrote, “Virat looking to get this match finished quicker so he can get back to Anushka.”

Previously, the couple was spotting mingling with fans ahead of the match. Photographs have been shared online. “They are the cutest, most relatable couple that we can think of. They are at the peak of their careers and most importantly they are extremely down to earth. They have always looked out for their fans and ensured that they are happy and yesterday was no different. Anushka and Virat were flanked by hundreds of fans and people who realized that their favourite couple were walking on the streets!” The Times of India quoted a source as saying.

“All of them wanted to pose with them and take their autographs and both of them obliged, much to the joy of the people. They patiently took photos and signed all the autographs and then started strolling and exploring the city. There were no starry airs, they only wanted the people to be safe and not push each other and they promised they would take pictures, etc. It was a lovely gesture from them and they made the day for hundreds of people!” the source added.

