Arjun Rampal has a Simba moment with newborn son as he takes girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades home from hospital. See pics

Actor Arjun Rampal escorted girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their newborn son home on Friday. The little one was born at Hinduja hospital in Mumbai on Thursday and was asleep in a baby carrier basket held by his father.

Arjun posed for the paparazzi with the carrier in his hand as they left the hospital around noon. Gabriella also smiled for the cameras and they posed together while leaving for their home. While Arjun was in casuals, Gabriella in casuals paired with a denim jacket.

Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal leave with their newborn son. ( Varinder Chawla )

Arjun Rampal takes newborn son home. ( Varinder Chawla )

Gabriella Demetriades waves to the paparazzi. ( Varinder Chawla )

Gabriella had shared the first picture of their child on Saturday. Arjun was seen looking at the baby boy as he held him in his arms. The baby’s face was, however, not visible in the picture. She had also shared a selfie and a picture of a stuffed teddy bear gifted by Arjun. The couple are yet to name their newborn. On being asked about the same, Arjun told Mid-Day, “Not yet. Still thinking.”

Gabriella was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, a day before she gave birth. Her parents and Arjun Rampal’s daughters Maahika and Myra had visited them at the hospital on Thursday.

Arjun Rampal and his daughters at the hospital. ( Varinder Chawla )

Arjun separated from his wife Mehr Jesia last year after 20 years of marriage. He announced the pregnancy of his girlfriend on Instagram in April. Sharing a picture of her with a visible baby bump, Arjun wrote, “Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby.”

Arjun had also hosted an intimate white-themed baby shower for Gabriella in May. Besides looking after the guests, he had also played a DJ at the house party. Pictures of them posing for group selfies, holding a white cake and savouring on good food were shared by Gabriella on Instagram.

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 12:45 IST