Ayushmann Khurrana meets wife Tahira Kashyap after 3 months, fans can’t stop scolding him. See pic

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:23 IST

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana just wrapped up the shooting of his next, Gulabo Sitabo and returned to be with wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap after three months. The actor shared a picture of her on Instagram along with the caption, “Don’t know what is she trying to find out? Ghar ki chaabi gum gayi thi shaayad. Ya main gum gaya tha kuch maheeno se. Coming back to her after 3 months. @tahirakashyap.”

Tahira looks stunning in black casuals and boots, with a leather sling bag hanging from her shoulder. Praising Tahira’s style, producer Tanuj Garg wrote in the comments section, “Haha. She looks more like a MI5 spook waiting to tote her gun @ayushmannk @tahirakashyap.” Music director Rochak Kohli pulled attention to her leather sling bag and commented, “Dior khulla to nahi reh gya?” Actor Manav Vij also wrote, “Bhajji style naam di koi cheez hundi hai - @tahirakashyap.”

Many fans went on to crack jokes about her bag. A fan wrote, “Kal Dior , Aaj Pass.” Another wrote, “Chaabi Doir mai hi hogi!” One more user wrote, “tum aaye teen mahino k baad to ghr ka darwaza nhi kholungi :p (you have returned after three months so I won’t open the door.)” Another comment read, “May be she is finding a scale/stick to scold you......love you sir.”

Ayushmann is currently basking in the success of his film Article15 which collected around Rs 64 crore at the domestic box office amid positive reviews.

Besides Gulabo Sitabo which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann has three more films in his kitty. He will be seen playing a gay man in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and cross-dressed as a woman in Dream Girl. The actor will also be seen as a balding man in Bala, that also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 14:21 IST