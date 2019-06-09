Ayushmann Khurrana shares second teaser of Article 15’s first song Shuru Karein Kya, says it’s time to be the change. Watch

Come June 10 and first song of Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film, Article 15 called Shuru Karein Kya, will be released. Ahead of that, the actor shared the second teaser of the song on Saturday.

Sharing it he wrote: “It’s time to BE the change!#ShuruKareinKya from #Article15 on June 10.” On Saturday, the makers had shared the first teaser of the song, which is a call-to-action to the citizens of the country. The song has been composed by Devin ‘DLP’ Parker & Gingger and sung by Slow Cheetah, Dee MC, Kaam Bhaari and Spit Fire. It has been written by the singers too.

The video of the first teaser opens with two bodies hanging from a tree and proceeds to Ayushmann asking about the whereabouts of the third missing girl from the officers in his team and why they have not taken any action in the case. In the teaser, fans can have a glimpse of Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa in the role of cops along with Sayani Gupta, who is essaying the character of the villager.

Ayushmann uploaded the teaser on Instagram and wrote, “Farq laana hai toh.. kaam ShuruKareinKya? Song launching on June 10. Article15 in cinemas on June 28th.” The second teaser continues in the same spirit.

The film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, is inspired by the heinous Badaun rape incident where two teenage girls were gang-raped and gruesomely murdered by hanging them while they were still alive. The trailer of the film, which was released some time back, narrated the hard-hitting tale of the killing and the feckless attitude of the police department in dealing with the matters.

After piquing the curiosity, the trailer hints at the culprits who belong to an ashram of ‘high-caste Brahmins’. Ayushmann, who turns out to be a Brahmin himself, questions his fellow policemen about their castes and gets angry. Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Nasser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub are also part of the stellar cast of the film. The film, produced by Benaras Media Works, is slated to hit the theatres on June 28.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 09:55 IST