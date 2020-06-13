e-paper
Ayushmann Khurrana was a TV show host before Bollywood debut, Nikhil Chinapa shares throwback pictures, video

Nikhil Chinapa has shared several throwback pictures with Gulabo Sitabo actor Ayushmann Khurrana before the latter made his debut in Bollywood.

bollywood Updated: Jun 13, 2020 19:04 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ayushmann Khurrana and Nikhil Chinapa behind the scenes of India’s Got Talent.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Nikhil Chinapa behind the scenes of India’s Got Talent.
         

Long before he made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor, Ayushmann Khurrana co-hosted seasons one and two of reality show India’s Got Talent, with VJ Nikhil Chinapa, two decades ago. Nikhil has now shared some epic throwback pictures and a video from their hosting stint together.

Sharing a few pictures on Twitter, Nikhil wrote, “As you can see, we were both a bit colourful back then #IndiasGotTalent @ColorsTV. We had so much fun shooting those two seasons and they showed @ayushmannk and me how incredibly diverse our country is.” While one picture shows them standing in a namaste pose in front of a temple, another shows them sitting together on a boundary wall. One more picture shows them rehearsing for the show.

 

 

He also shared a throwback video and wrote, “10 years ago, @ayushmannk + me dancing in our make-up van in Ahmedabad getting ready to shoot Season 2 of India’s Got Talent on @ColorsTV Thanks for the video Nikhil Vyas.. more pics coming up next.” The video shows Nikhil and Ayushmann chilling in their vanity van. While Nikhil is simply swaying to music, Ayushmann is seen performing some crazy dance moves as he tries to tuck his shirt in while dancing.

Also read: Step inside Anushka Sharma’s home garden, actor introduces us to her ‘buddies’

Ayushmann saw the digital release of his film Gulabo Sitabo on June 12 and got the support of his industry friends who did their bit in promoting the film on social media. The quirky comedy features Ayushmann sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. It was slated to hit the screens on April 17 but was deferred because of coronavirus pandemic.

