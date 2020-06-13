Ayushmann Khurrana was a TV show host before Bollywood debut, Nikhil Chinapa shares throwback pictures, video

bollywood

Long before he made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor, Ayushmann Khurrana co-hosted seasons one and two of reality show India’s Got Talent, with VJ Nikhil Chinapa, two decades ago. Nikhil has now shared some epic throwback pictures and a video from their hosting stint together.

Sharing a few pictures on Twitter, Nikhil wrote, “As you can see, we were both a bit colourful back then #IndiasGotTalent @ColorsTV. We had so much fun shooting those two seasons and they showed @ayushmannk and me how incredibly diverse our country is.” While one picture shows them standing in a namaste pose in front of a temple, another shows them sitting together on a boundary wall. One more picture shows them rehearsing for the show.

As you can see, we were both a bit colourful back then 😄 #IndiasGotTalent @ColorsTV. We had so much fun shooting those two seasons and they showed @ayushmannk and me how incredibly diverse our country is. 🇮🇳



Thanks for the pictures @Envyas! pic.twitter.com/p3TWjlmi6l — Nikhil Chinapa (@nikhilchinapa) June 13, 2020

10 years ago, @ayushmannk + me dancing in our make-up van in Ahmedabad getting ready to shoot Season 2 of India’s Got Talent on @ColorsTV



Thanks for the video Nikhil Vyas.. more pics coming up next 😄 pic.twitter.com/nsnTupfNY8 — Nikhil Chinapa (@nikhilchinapa) June 13, 2020

He also shared a throwback video and wrote, “10 years ago, @ayushmannk + me dancing in our make-up van in Ahmedabad getting ready to shoot Season 2 of India’s Got Talent on @ColorsTV Thanks for the video Nikhil Vyas.. more pics coming up next.” The video shows Nikhil and Ayushmann chilling in their vanity van. While Nikhil is simply swaying to music, Ayushmann is seen performing some crazy dance moves as he tries to tuck his shirt in while dancing.

Ayushmann saw the digital release of his film Gulabo Sitabo on June 12 and got the support of his industry friends who did their bit in promoting the film on social media. The quirky comedy features Ayushmann sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. It was slated to hit the screens on April 17 but was deferred because of coronavirus pandemic.

