Home / Bollywood / Step inside Anushka Sharma’s home garden, actor introduces us to her ‘buddies’

Step inside Anushka Sharma’s home garden, actor introduces us to her ‘buddies’

Besides husband Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma is busy spending time with her green buddies at home.

bollywood Updated: Jun 13, 2020 18:03 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anushka Sharma has shared a new picture of herself.
Anushka Sharma has introduced her fans to her ‘buddies’, who occupy the most coveted space on the balcony at her lavish house. The actor has shared a picture on Instagram which shows a glimpse of her balcony garden for the first time.

Sharing the new picture, Anushka wrote, “Me and my buddies.” She is seen in white, busy taking care of her many plants. She seems to be lost in gardening while her picture is taken, possibly by her cricketer husband Virat Kohli.

 

South star Samantha Akkineni dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. A fan commented, “nyc garden.” Another wrote, “wow beautiful plants like u.”

She had earlier showed a different corner of her house which also had its share of plants. She was seen working on some of the plants in the picture, which had the sun and the sky in the background. “I told you I knew all the sunlight spots,” she captioned the post.

 

On the work front, Anushka is currently basking in the success of her production, Paatal Lok. She has taken it upon herself to provide clutter-breaking roles for women in the industry. Talking about turning a producer, the actor told ANI in an interview, “I did not start producing films to make movies for me to star in. I just wanted to tell good stories. I would be sitting and talking to writers, discussing things with them and I would wonder why a certain type of films where not being written.”

“I realised that it was not very common for great roles to be constantly written for women in our industry. So, I wanted to take this step and create roles for actors who would fit right for the project. The vision was always to say stories which we believed were unconventional and unique,” she added.

