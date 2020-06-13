Here’s what Katrina Kaif would want to steal from Alia Bhatt and its not her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt continue to be cordial with each other; Alia is dating Ranbir Kapoor who was earlier in a relationship with Katrina. And the actor showed how graceful their relationship is when she was asked about Alia on a show.

During her appearance on Neha Dhupia’s chat show No Filter Neha, Katrina was asked about what she would like to steal from Alia The actor’s answer was that she would like to steal “her awards”. When Neha had asked Katrina about her cordial relations with Alia and Ranbir, the actor had replied, “I’m taking this as a compliment. But yes, if someone like you, who knows me well, feels nice about my conduct, it’s a good thing. I’m not trying to be saintly but it’s always easier to just make peace, be friends, to be loving. I’m not doing this to make your life easier. But I’m doing it to make my life easier. It genuinely is more peaceful and you feel lighter and happier when you don’t hold on to any anger or grudges.”

The Bharat actor and Alia often comment on each other’s social media posts. Alia had reacted to a recent post by Katrina who shared a picture with her sister Isabelle on Instagram. Alia had commented, “Pretty,” and Katrina replied to her, “I want some of the cake you made.”

The latter was referring to Alia’s recent posts about the paleo banana bread she’d made from scratch. Alia had posted the glimpse of the bread on Instagram, with the caption, “Stayed home & .. baked a little with the sister @shaheenb made the real chocolate cake & I made the grain free paleo banana bread #learntsomethingnew.”

