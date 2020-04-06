e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt bond over banana bread and beauty on social media, check out their banter

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt bond over banana bread and beauty on social media, check out their banter

Actors Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt bonded over beauty and banana bread during the coronavirus lockdown. See their Instagram banter here.

bollywood Updated: Apr 06, 2020 15:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt used to post pictures with each other on social media.
Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt used to post pictures with each other on social media.
         

It seems that no love is lost between actors Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, who commented on each other’s recent social media posts amid the coronavirus lockdown. Both Alia and Katrina shared pictures on Instagram recently, and made sure to interact with each other online.

Reacting to a recent post by Katrina -- a selfie with her sister Isabelle -- Alia had commented, “Pretty.”. To this, Katrina responded, “I want some of the cake you made.” A few days ago, Alia had posted a picture of a paleo banana bread she’d made from scratch. She’d captioned it, “Stayed home & .. baked a little with the sister @shaheenb made the real chocolate cake & I made the grain free paleo banana bread #learntsomethingnew.”

 

 

A few weeks before the lockdown, Katrina had hosted a Sunday brunch at her home, which was attended by Alia and actor Priyanka Chopra. For a while, it seemed that the two friends were not on the best terms, after Alia started dating Katrina’s ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. On their part, both Alia and Katrina have maintained that they still share cordial relations with each other. Katrina told Filmfare, “When I thought about it, I just felt, who she was dating was not to the equation that I share with her. So why should that equation change?”

Also read: Vicky Kaushal reveals first thing he’ll do after lockdown is lifted: ‘Pick up my car, meet my loved ones’. Fans ask if it is Katrina Kaif

Katrina has been sharing several social media updates during the lockdown. Both Alia and Katrina have contributed towards the PM-Cares relief fund set up to tackle the spread of the coronavirus. They also shared pictures of lit diyas on Sunday, indicating that they took part in the nationwide effort to show unity during the lockdown.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Nod to Tablighi Jamaat gathering should have been denied, says Sharad Pawar
Nod to Tablighi Jamaat gathering should have been denied, says Sharad Pawar
Mumbai’s Workhardt hospital shut after 26 nurses test Covid-19 positive
Mumbai’s Workhardt hospital shut after 26 nurses test Covid-19 positive
Kejriwal responds to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘big egos’ barb, explains the problem
Kejriwal responds to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘big egos’ barb, explains the problem
Covid-19: 12 more coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka, total tally 163
Covid-19: 12 more coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka, total tally 163
Pakistan opens its first drive-through Covid-19 testing facility
Pakistan opens its first drive-through Covid-19 testing facility
Apple donated over 20 million masks to health workers: Tim Cook
Apple donated over 20 million masks to health workers: Tim Cook
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
‘His journey reminds me of Dhoni’: Ashish Nehra on young player
Why Mumbai’s lack of isolation beds could pose problems in battling Covid-19 pandemic
Why Mumbai’s lack of isolation beds could pose problems in battling Covid-19 pandemic
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news