Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt bond over banana bread and beauty on social media, check out their banter

bollywood

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 15:16 IST

It seems that no love is lost between actors Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, who commented on each other’s recent social media posts amid the coronavirus lockdown. Both Alia and Katrina shared pictures on Instagram recently, and made sure to interact with each other online.

Reacting to a recent post by Katrina -- a selfie with her sister Isabelle -- Alia had commented, “Pretty.”. To this, Katrina responded, “I want some of the cake you made.” A few days ago, Alia had posted a picture of a paleo banana bread she’d made from scratch. She’d captioned it, “Stayed home & .. baked a little with the sister @shaheenb made the real chocolate cake & I made the grain free paleo banana bread #learntsomethingnew.”

A few weeks before the lockdown, Katrina had hosted a Sunday brunch at her home, which was attended by Alia and actor Priyanka Chopra. For a while, it seemed that the two friends were not on the best terms, after Alia started dating Katrina’s ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. On their part, both Alia and Katrina have maintained that they still share cordial relations with each other. Katrina told Filmfare, “When I thought about it, I just felt, who she was dating was not to the equation that I share with her. So why should that equation change?”

Katrina has been sharing several social media updates during the lockdown. Both Alia and Katrina have contributed towards the PM-Cares relief fund set up to tackle the spread of the coronavirus. They also shared pictures of lit diyas on Sunday, indicating that they took part in the nationwide effort to show unity during the lockdown.

