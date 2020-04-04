From Alia Bhatt’s banana bread, Malaika Arora’s paddu to Vicky Kaushal’s broken omelette; stars turn chefs during lockdown

bollywood

Apr 04, 2020

Bollywood celebrities are busy making the most of quarantine time. While some are working out, others are turning chefs. Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and Vicky Kaushal have all been cooking during the lockdown, and have shared their dishes on social media.

Alia took to Instagram to share pictures of the paleo banana bread that she made all by herself, and also of the chocolate cake baked by her sister, Shaheen. Alia captioned the post, “Stayed home & .. baked a little with the sister. @shaheenb made the real chocolate cake & I made the grain free paleo banana bread.” According to reports, Alia is spending the lockdown with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia had previously shared videos of herself trying her hand at healthy cooking, on her YouTube channel, before the nationwide lockdown.

Malaika, meanwhile, continued her cooking from home series, and made a Kerala dish on Saturday. She shared a thorough video of herself making Paddu, or Paniyaram. In the video, Malaika made the batter, and then fried the little dough balls on a hot skillet. She’d previously shared a similar video of herself preparing a curry.

Vicky Kaushal, meanwhile, shared a video of himself trying to make an omelette. In the video, he tries to flip the omelette, but fails miserably. He captioned it, “I envy the people who can flip their omelettes right.” Vicky in a recent interview to journalist Rajeev Masand had said that he’s a complete ‘dabba’ in the kitchen, and can only make Maggi and cold coffee. He said that his brother Sunny, on the other hand, is quite a good chef.

