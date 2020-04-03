Vicky Kaushal gives interacting with fans a new meaning during lockdown, Arjun Kapoor has hilarious response

bollywood

Interacting with fans has taken on a whole new meaning for actor Vicky Kaushal during the nationwide lockdown. He took to his Instagram account to share a video of himself cleaning the ceiling fan in his house and captioned it, “Thought I’d interact with my fans today... #quarantinelife.”

Vicky was a picture of concentration as he wiped the blades of the ceiling fan clean. At the end of the video, he made a reference to the lyrics of the popular song Mere Angne Mein as he said, “Jiska ladka lamba, uska bhi bada naam hai. Pankhe saaf karwa do, stool ka kya kaam hai (The one whose son is tall is well known. Make him clean the fan, what is the need of a stool)?”

Actor Arjun Kapoor had a hilarious response to the video: “Bahut personal ho tum with fans (You are getting very personal with fans).” Actor Jacqueline Fernandez commented, “So focused.”

Vicky has been sharing glimpses from his lockdown diaries on Instagram. He has been urging fans to remain indoors by posting his own pictures at home, spending time with his family or working out. In an interview with journalist Rajeev Masand recently, he revealed the first thing he will do once the lockdown ends. “I am going to take my car out and meet my loved ones,” he said.

Vicky also contributed Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund to help the government fight the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, he said, “While I’m blessed enough to be seated with my loved ones in the comforts of my home, there are many who are not as fortunate. In this time of crisis, I humbly pledge to contribute an amount of Rs 1 crore to PM-CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. We are in this together and we’ll win this together. Let us all do our bit for a healthier and stronger future.”

