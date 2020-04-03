Ekta Kapoor will forgo one year’s salary of Rs 2.5 crore to save Balaji Telefilms employees from pay cut

tv

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 19:21 IST

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the television industry particularly hard, as all shoots have been stalled and episode banks are exhausted. As makers of television shows suffer massive losses, producer Ekta Kapoor has announced her decision to forgo a year’s salary of Rs 2.5 crore, so that her employees at Balaji Telefilms are not forced to take a pay cut.

In a statement shared on her Instagram account, Ekta wrote, “The impact of CORONA crisis is huge, unprecedented and multi-pronged. We all need to do things that will ease the hardships of people around us and of our country at large. It is my first & foremost responsibility to take care of the various freelancers & daily wage workers who work at Balaji Telefilms & who are going to suffer immense losses due to no shootings in the current scenario and uncertainty over the indefinite period to follow.”

The statement added, “I would thus forsake my one year’s salary that is Rs. 2.5 crores at Balaji Telefilms so that my co-workers don’t have to take a hit during this period of crisis and complete lockdown. The only way ahead, is together. Stay Safe, Stay Healthy.”

Last month, Ekta announced that since they were unable to shoot new episodes of their popular shows Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya, they would temporarily replace it with their ALTBalaji web series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. The show will air on Zee TV from 9pm to 10pm.

Meanwhile, all administrative and production work across Ekta’s production houses - Balaji Telefilms, Balaji Motion Pictures and ALTBalaji - has been completely stopped. “Amongst many firsts, this is the first time we have shut office, as the team worked even during the floods, terror attacks and bank holidays. But today is not about spirit, but safety!” she shared in a statement posted on her Instagram account.

