Katrina Kaif and sister Isabelle's sun-kissed selfie will brighten your Saturday. Check it out

Katrina Kaif and sister Isabelle’s sun-kissed selfie will brighten your Saturday. Check it out

Katrina Kaif has posted a selfie with sister Isabelle, complete with a witty caption. Check it out.

bollywood Updated: Apr 04, 2020 17:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Katrina Kaif and her sister Isabelle pose for a selfie together.
Actor Katrina Kaif has posted a new selfie with sister Isabelle. She took to Instagram on Saturday to share the new picture, which she captioned in a witty manner.

She wrote, “Happy Saturday......... or as we now call it just ‘day’.” Katrina was probably joking about how the days are blending into one during the nationwide lockdown. Her post has been ‘liked’ close to half-a-million times in less than an hour. Isabelle also reposted the picture on her own account.

 

Katrina has been sharing frequent social media updates during the lockdown. She previously posted a video of herself sweeping their home clean, while Isabelle provided commentary. “Day 21 -One day at a time guys.......we all gotta do our part. m apparently @isakaif part is to give commentary and pro tips while seated. Gotta mix it up ..... this is seriously good exercise btw #stayhome #helpoutathome,” she captioned her video.

Katrina had also shared a video of herself doing the dishes, which actor Deepika Padukone had shared on her own Instagram account. Katrina announced that she has contributed towards the PM-Cares relief fund set up to fight the coronavirus pandemic in India. “I pledge to donate to the PM CARES Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund Maharashtra. Heartbreaking to see the hardship and suffering this pandemic has unleashed in the world,” she wrote.

Also read: Katrina Kaif sweeps floors as sister Isabelle gives commentary: ‘This is seriously good exercise by the way’

The actor’s upcoming film, Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, has been delayed because of the lockdown. Isabelle, meanwhile, will soon be making her film debut.

