Katrina Kaif contributes towards coronavirus relief fund, says ‘heartbreaking to see the hardship and suffering’

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 21:49 IST

Katrina Kaif has joined the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and pledged to contribute to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund and the Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund. The actor made the announcement on her Instagram stories, without disclosing the donation amount.

“I pledge to donate to the PM CARES Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund Maharashtra. Heartbreaking to see the hardship and suffering this pandemic has unleashed in the world,” she wrote.

Several other celebrities have also done their bit to help the government fight the coronavirus outbreak. Katrina’s Sooryavanshi co-star Akshay Kumar donated Rs 25 crore to the PM CARES fund. “Mera yeh contribution actually mera nahi hai. Yeh meri maa ki taraf se Bharat Maa ko hai. (We address our country as Bharat Maa. So this contribution is not from me. It is from my mother to my motherland, Bharat Maa),” he told Hindustan Times.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonam Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Randeep Hooda and Shilpa Shetty, among others are contributing towards coronavirus relief.

Salman Khan, under his charitable organisation Being Human Foundation, has taken on the financial responsibility of 25,000-odd daily wage workers of the film industry including spot boys, set workers, light boys and junior artists, whose livelihoods were affected due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari told PTI that people from Salman’s foundation reached out to him recently. “We have about 5 lakh workers out of which 25,000 are in dire need of financial help. Being Human Foundation said they will take care of these workers on their own. They have asked for account details of these 25,000 workers as they want to ensure that money reaches them directly,” he said.

