Home / Bollywood / Katrina Kaif’s red-hot video walking the red carpet has her fans in awe. Watch video

Katrina Kaif’s red-hot video walking the red carpet has her fans in awe. Watch video

Katrina Kaif shared a candid video of her walking down the red carpet and posing in style for photographers.

bollywood Updated: Feb 26, 2020 17:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Katrina Kaif has shared a candid video from her red carpet appearance at a studio.
Katrina Kaif has shared a candid video from her red carpet appearance at a studio.
         

Katrina Kaif has shared a candid video of herself walking the red carpet in a short red number, presumed to be for an ad campaign. The actor posted the video on Instagram and asked her fans to guess the purpose behind it.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Katrina wrote, “Red Carpet Ready for the return of one of my favourite campaigns this time with a twist ........... Can u guess which one?” The actor can be seen walking a temporary red carpet in a short red dress with a matching shrug. There is a visible swing in her walk and her hair are also flowing in the wind. She goes on to pose for the several photographers around as she finishes her walk.

 

The video got more than 22,71,000 ‘likes’ within a few hours. A fan called her “One of the hottest girls in Bollywood!!” Another reacted, “Ufff Kattyyyyy.” Many of the fans guessed that the actor was actually shooting for a Slice commercial.

Katrina had recently invited Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt at her residence. She gifted some nice lip colours to Priyanka, from her recently launched makeup brand. She posted a picture with Priyanka on her Instagram account and wrote, “A little make up party.... from our kathak days at Guruji s .... till now it’s always a blast with u.”

Also read: Tiger Shroff shares Disha Patani’s teaser of Baaghi 3 song Do You Love Me, says ‘Jab tu naache mere naal’. Watch

Katrina had recently come out in support of Priyanka after she was trolled for wearing a low-cut Ralph and Russo white fringed gown at the Grammys 2020 red carpet.

Katrina will now be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. Director Rohit Shetty has advanced the release of the film by three days following the Maharashtra government’s decision to allow theatres to operate round-the-clock in the city. It will now hit the theatres on March 24, instead of its earlier release date of March 27.

The movie will also have Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh reprising their characters for extended cameos.

