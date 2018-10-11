Katrina Kaif reveals what she would like to steal from Alia Bhatt

The first episode of the new season of Neha Dhupia’s web chat show No Filter Neha went live on Tuesday. The first guest was actor Katrina Kaif. Much like Karan Johar, Neha too is acquiring the reputation of managing to get a fair deal of details of the personal lives of our favourite stars. On this front, Katrina didn’t disappoint.

Speaking at length, she revealed a fair bit about her life. She mentioned how she is obsessed with fitness, a glimpse of which she keeps giving us thanks to her Instagram posts. However, what has caught the eye are her candid confessions about Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt (the latter dating her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor). Far from any acrimony, Katrina’s reply on Alia is civility itself. On being asked what she would want to steal from Alia, Katrina said she would want her awards! On Salman, the Thugs of Hindostan actor said, she would want to steal his popularity and the love of his fans.

No Filter Neha is expected to have a few big names such as Vicky Kaushal, Kajol, etc. It may be recalled that Neha has shot many episodes despite her pregnancy and looks comfortable as ever.

Katrina, of course, remains busy with her projects - she will be seen as the seductive Surraiyya Jaan in Yashraj Films’ Diwali release Thugs of Hindostan where she will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aamir Khan. Her other high profile project is Salman Khan starrer Bharat, in which she replaced Priyanka Chopra, who exited the project after agreeing to it, over rumours of her upcoming nuptials with American singer Nick Jonas.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 09:27 IST