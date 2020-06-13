e-paper
Ayushmann Khurrana is glad Amitabh Bachchan was behind 'deceitful makeup' in Gulabo Sitabo: 'Glad he wasn't playing himself'

Ayushmann Khurrana is glad Amitabh Bachchan was behind ‘deceitful makeup’ in Gulabo Sitabo: ‘Glad he wasn’t playing himself’

Ayushmann Khurana reveals the experience of working with his idol Amitabh Bachchan on Gulabo Sitabo.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 13:46 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan on sets of Gulabo Sitabo.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan on sets of Gulabo Sitabo.
         

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has opened up on working with his idol Amitabh Bachchan in their recent outing Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar. He said he was glad Big B did not have his signature baritone and wore “deceitful makeup” while shooting.

Ayushmann told Mid Day, “It’s hard to be a professional actor around your screen idol. I am glad he wasn’t playing himself — the alpha male with a [deep] baritone. He was playing a character, wearing deceitful make-up. So, there wasn’t a hint of the legend on set. But after pack-up every day, I would pinch myself to believe that I was, in fact, sharing screen space with him.”

Also read: Lalbazaar teaser: Ajay Devgn sets up the cop drama, promises police will restore the balance. Watch video

“After Dum Laga Ke Haisha [2015] released, Mr [Amitabh] Bachchan sent me a personalised note, appreciating the nuances of my performance. When I won the National Award for AndhaDhun [2018], he sent a beautiful message,” he added.

Ayushmann had shared a picture from sets of Gulabo Sitabo and written a long note appreciating the experience. “Dada, aap mere guru hai, aapka haath thaam kar yahaan tak pohucha hoon. Sau janam kurbaan yeh janam paane ke liye, zindagi ne diye mauke hazaar hunar dikhane ke liye (Dada, you are my mentor, I have reached this position with your guidance. I would sacrifice a hundred lives to live this one, life has given a thousand opportunities to showcase my talent),” he also wrote for Shoojit.

 

जब भी हमारे देश में कोई नौजवान अभिनय के क्षेत्र में कदम रखना चाहता है तो उसका ध्येय होता है अमिताभ बच्चन। मेरी आख़िरी फ़िल्म में एक dialogue था कि बच्चन बनते नहीं है, बच्चन तो बस होते हैं। जब मैंने बचपन में चंडीगढ़ के नीलम सिनमा में "हम" देखी थी और बढ़े से बच्चन को बढ़े से पर्दे पर देखा था तो शरीर में ऐसी ऊर्जा उत्पन्न हुई जिसने मुझे अभिनेता बनने पर मजबूर कर दिया। मेरा पहला tv शूट मुकेश मिल्ज़ में हुआ था और यही वो जगह थी जहां जुम्मा चुम्मा दे दे शूट हुआ था। उस दिन मुझे I have arrived वाली feeling आ गयी थी। अगर तब यह हाल था तो आज आप सोच सकते होंगे मैं किस अनुभूति से गुज़र रहा होऊँगा। गुलाबो सिताबो में मेरे सामने बतौर ‘सह’ कलाकार यह हस्ती खड़ी थी और किरदारों की प्रवृति ऐसी थी की हमें एक दूसरे को बहुत ‘सहना’ पड़ा। वैसे असल में मेरी क्या मजाल की मैं उनके सामने कुछ बोल पाऊँ। इस विसमयकारी अनुभव के लिए मैं शूजित दा का धन्यवाद करना चाहूँगा की उन्होंने मुझे अमिताभ बच्चन जैसे महानायक के साथ एक फ़्रेम में दिखाया है। दादा आप मेरे गुरू हैं, आपका हाथ थाम कर यहाँ तक पहुँचा हूँ। "सौ जन्म क़ुर्बान यह जन्म पाने के लिए, ज़िंदगी ने दिए मौक़े हज़ार हुनर दिखाने के लिए।" -आयुष्मान 🙏🏻 Catch #GiboSiboOnPrime today!

Gulabo Sitabo released on Amazon Prime on June 12 and has received rave reviews. The Hindustan Times review said: “Nobody, however, brings more eccentricity to his performance than Bachchan. Behind the prosthetics, you can still see Mirza’s scheming brain working; his eyes sparkle when he thinks of a particularly devious way to trouble his tenant.”

