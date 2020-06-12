Ayushmann Khurrana gushes over Amitabh Bachchan: ‘After watching Hum, I had no choice but to become an actor’

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 17:10 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana, who has idolised his Gulabo Sitabo co-star Amitabh Bachchan since childhood, said that sharing screen space with him was an amazing experience. In an Instagram post, he gushed over the senior actor.

In the post, Ayushmann said that every aspiring actor dreams of achieving what Amitabh has. He quoted a dialogue from his last release, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: ‘Bachchan bante nahi, Bachchan toh bas hote hai (Bachchans are not made, they simply are)’.

It was after watching Amitabh on the big screen in Hum that the fire of becoming an actor was ignited in Ayushmann. He was a schoolboy in Chandigarh at the time. Later, when he shot for his first television show at Mukesh Mills, the same place where the iconic song Jumma Chumma from Hum was shot, he got the ‘I have arrived’ feeling.

Ayushmann said that if he felt so overwhelmed back then, one can only imagine how he felt when asked to star in Gulabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh. He said that though they were at loggerheads with each other in the film, in reality, he does not have the audacity to say anything in front of his co-star.

Ayushmann, who made his Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor in 2012, thanked the filmmaker for giving the opportunity to work with Amitabh. “Dada, aap mere guru hai, aapka haath thaam kar yahaan tak pohucha hoon (Dada, you are my mentor, I have reached this position with your guidance),” he wrote.

Ayushmann concluded his post with, “Sau janam kurbaan yeh janam paane ke liye, zindagi ne diye mauke hazaar hunar dikhane ke liye (I would sacrifice a hundred lives to live this one, life has given a thousand opportunities to showcase my talent).”

Gulabo Sitabo got a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video on June 12. The Hindustan Times review called it ‘one of the finest films this year’ and particularly praised Amitabh’s performance: “Nobody, however, brings more eccentricity to his performance than Bachchan. Behind the prosthetics, you can still see Mirza’s scheming brain working; his eyes sparkle when he thinks of a particularly devious way to trouble his tenant.”

