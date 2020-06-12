e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Ayushmann Khurrana gushes over Amitabh Bachchan: ‘After watching Hum, I had no choice but to become an actor’

Ayushmann Khurrana gushes over Amitabh Bachchan: ‘After watching Hum, I had no choice but to become an actor’

Ayushmann Khurrana said that he was inspired to become an actor after watching Amitabh Bachchan in Hum.

bollywood Updated: Jun 12, 2020 17:10 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from Gulabo Sitabo.
Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from Gulabo Sitabo.
         

Ayushmann Khurrana, who has idolised his Gulabo Sitabo co-star Amitabh Bachchan since childhood, said that sharing screen space with him was an amazing experience. In an Instagram post, he gushed over the senior actor.

In the post, Ayushmann said that every aspiring actor dreams of achieving what Amitabh has. He quoted a dialogue from his last release, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: ‘Bachchan bante nahi, Bachchan toh bas hote hai (Bachchans are not made, they simply are)’.

It was after watching Amitabh on the big screen in Hum that the fire of becoming an actor was ignited in Ayushmann. He was a schoolboy in Chandigarh at the time. Later, when he shot for his first television show at Mukesh Mills, the same place where the iconic song Jumma Chumma from Hum was shot, he got the ‘I have arrived’ feeling.

Ayushmann said that if he felt so overwhelmed back then, one can only imagine how he felt when asked to star in Gulabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh. He said that though they were at loggerheads with each other in the film, in reality, he does not have the audacity to say anything in front of his co-star.

 

जब भी हमारे देश में कोई नौजवान अभिनय के क्षेत्र में कदम रखना चाहता है तो उसका ध्येय होता है अमिताभ बच्चन। मेरी आख़िरी फ़िल्म में एक dialogue था कि बच्चन बनते नहीं है, बच्चन तो बस होते हैं। जब मैंने बचपन में चंडीगढ़ के नीलम सिनमा में "हम" देखी थी और बढ़े से बच्चन को बढ़े से पर्दे पर देखा था तो शरीर में ऐसी ऊर्जा उत्पन्न हुई जिसने मुझे अभिनेता बनने पर मजबूर कर दिया। मेरा पहला tv शूट मुकेश मिल्ज़ में हुआ था और यही वो जगह थी जहां जुम्मा चुम्मा दे दे शूट हुआ था। उस दिन मुझे I have arrived वाली feeling आ गयी थी। अगर तब यह हाल था तो आज आप सोच सकते होंगे मैं किस अनुभूति से गुज़र रहा होऊँगा। गुलाबो सिताबो में मेरे सामने बतौर ‘सह’ कलाकार यह हस्ती खड़ी थी और किरदारों की प्रवृति ऐसी थी की हमें एक दूसरे को बहुत ‘सहना’ पड़ा। वैसे असल में मेरी क्या मजाल की मैं उनके सामने कुछ बोल पाऊँ। इस विसमयकारी अनुभव के लिए मैं शूजित दा का धन्यवाद करना चाहूँगा की उन्होंने मुझे अमिताभ बच्चन जैसे महानायक के साथ एक फ़्रेम में दिखाया है। दादा आप मेरे गुरू हैं, आपका हाथ थाम कर यहाँ तक पहुँचा हूँ। "सौ जन्म क़ुर्बान यह जन्म पाने के लिए, ज़िंदगी ने दिए मौक़े हज़ार हुनर दिखाने के लिए।" -आयुष्मान 🙏🏻 Catch #GiboSiboOnPrime today!

Also read | Gulabo Sitabo movie review: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana give us one of the finest films of the year

Ayushmann, who made his Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor in 2012, thanked the filmmaker for giving the opportunity to work with Amitabh. “Dada, aap mere guru hai, aapka haath thaam kar yahaan tak pohucha hoon (Dada, you are my mentor, I have reached this position with your guidance),” he wrote.

Ayushmann concluded his post with, “Sau janam kurbaan yeh janam paane ke liye, zindagi ne diye mauke hazaar hunar dikhane ke liye (I would sacrifice a hundred lives to live this one, life has given a thousand opportunities to showcase my talent).”

Gulabo Sitabo got a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video on June 12. The Hindustan Times review called it ‘one of the finest films this year’ and particularly praised Amitabh’s performance: “Nobody, however, brings more eccentricity to his performance than Bachchan. Behind the prosthetics, you can still see Mirza’s scheming brain working; his eyes sparkle when he thinks of a particularly devious way to trouble his tenant.”

