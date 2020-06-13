e-paper
Lalbazaar teaser: Ajay Devgn sets up the cop drama, promises police will restore the balance. Watch video

Lalbazaar teaser: Ajay Devgn shared a glimpse of the ZEE5 cop drama that features Kaushik Sen, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Sauraseni Maitra in lead roles.

tv Updated: Jun 13, 2020 11:57 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Ajay Devgn shared the teaser of cop drama Lalbazaar.
Ajay Devgn shared the teaser of cop drama Lalbazaar.
         

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has shared a teaser of police crime thriller Lalbazaar, again showing his commitment to the genre. Ajay has done a number of films where he was in the uniform and is also a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with his recurring role as Singham.

After tweeting the poster of the original, Ajay has now tweeted the teaser of Lalbazaar. Set in Kolkata, Lalbazaar features Kaushik Sen, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Sauraseni Maitra in lead roles.

Ajay Devgn wrote, “Karobaar chaahe mujrimon ka ho, Lekin Sikka aur insaaf #Lalbazaar Police ka hi hoga.” He also quote-tweeted ZEE5’s post that said, “Yahan belagaam mujrim chalaate hain maut ka karobaar. Jinhe bekhauf police laayegi ghutno par. Jiska naam hai #Lalbazaar #TillTheEndOfCrime Lalbazaar Police aa rahi hai 19th June . Ho jao taiyaar!” while sharing the teaser.

 

Lalbazaar shows underlines the forces of good and evil in the society, and the lives they affect. The teaser shows gritty crimes in dark and dingy lanes as Ajay says, “Zindagi aisi kutti cheez hai jisne insan ko bhediya banaya. Us bhediye ne is sheher ko badla aisi jagah mein. Jaha jurm hi sabse bada dhanda hai par sikka yaha sirf kanoon ka chalta hai. Yaha belagaam mujrim chalate hain maut ka karobar. Jinhein bekhauf police lkaegi ghutno pe. Jiska naam hai Lalbazaar.”

Sharing his take on playing roles of cops, his thoughts on police and the show, Ajay said in a statement, “I have always enjoyed playing characters where good triumphs evil. It is not easy to emulate the lives of our brave police force and I consider myself lucky to have had the opportunity of playing roles in the uniform. Especially during the lockdown, the sheer hard-work and perseverance that the police force is putting in is highly commendable and they have my utmost respect. While the web series talks about crimes committed and being solved, it also focuses on the human side of the lives of the police squad and allows audiences to get a glimpse into the lives of those who protect them 24/7.”

The show will premiere on 19th June on Zee 5

