Bharat box office day 9: Salman Khan film yet to cross Rs 200 cr mark, earns estimated Rs 179.6 cr

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Bharat’s box office collection saw a further decline on Thursday as the film collected Rs 5.25 crore on the ninth day of the release.The Ali Abbas Zafar film saw a fantastic opening -- making a few records in the process -- but slowed down during the week with the ICC World Cup as one of the contributors to its slow growth.

According to a Boxofficeindia report, Bharat earned Rs 5.25 crore on Thursday, making a total of Rs 179.6 crore since its release. The film had a grand opening collection of Rs 42.30 crore, making it to the top Bollywood opener of the year.

Also read: Bharat box office day 8: Salman Khan’s film witnesses continuous dip, earns Rs 174.35cr

Bharat had to face two working days after the festive release -- it collected Rs 31 crore and Rs 22.20 crore respectively on second and third day of the release. The decline could be blamed on working weekdays as Bharat earnings rose again at the box office, making Rs 26.70 and Rs 27.90 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

However, the collections for the film have been falling since Monday, the sixth day, when it registered 55% drop in the collections. Bharat earned Rs 9.20 crore followed by Rs 8.30 crore on Tuesday.

Nonetheless, Bharat has made a few records - It is Salman Khan’s biggest opener, second biggest opener of 2019 and the biggest Bollywood opener of 2019.

Thanking fans for the box office success, Salman shared a video where he is seen checking out audience reactions on a tablet after hosting a special screening for the families of those affected by India-Pakistan Partition in 1947. He tweeted, “Thank you so much for all the love and support you have shown towards Bharat #BharatAudienceReactions.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 13:32 IST