Bhoot first reviews are in: Huma Qureshi calls it ‘best Indian horror film’, Bhumi Pednekar had a spasm

The first reactions to Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship have arrived online, with Huma Qureshi calling it the ‘best Indian horror film’ she’s seen, and Bhumi Pednekar claiming that she had a muscle spasm while watching it.

bollywood Updated: Feb 20, 2020 15:18 IST
Hindustan Times
After a special screening on Wednesday, the first reactions to Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship have been shared online. Industry figures such as Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Gowariker and Huma Qureshi took to Twitter to post reactions to the film, intended to be the first in a series.

Huma wrote, “This is the best Indian horror film I’ve seen !! #BhootTheHauntedShip is scary and cool all rolled into one !! @Bps_91 what a debut sir !! And @vickykaushal09 is unbelievably good (as usual).. the whole team and my girl @bhumipednekar are on fire. @ShashankKhaitan @karanjohar.”

 

Gowariker wrote that he “SHUDDERED through #Bhoot !” and added, “A ‘hair-raising’ performance, Vicky! @vickykaushal09 CONGRATS @bhumipednekar #bhanupratapsingh @karanjohar @Bps_91 @DharmaMovies @ShashankKhaitan @apoorvamehta18 #bhootthehauntedship Go enjoy the #HORROR !”

 

Bhumi also enjoyed herself, and gave a shoutout to producer Shashank Khaitan. She wrote, “@ShashankKhaitan I know this film is very special to you. More power to you for nurturing such amazing talent and picking these scripts :)” About the film, she wrote, “I screamed so hard while watching #Bhoot that I had a muscle spasm. @Bps_91 you didn’t give us a minute to breathe. You’ve made a genre-breaking horror film and everything about it is excellent.” She added, “I’ve never seen something come alive like this from paper to screen. Am so proud of you @vickykaushal09 - aka Prithvi. The fear, the pain, the loss, the courage and vulnerability that you portray on screen is beautiful. We were so invested in you.”

 

Filmmaker Mudassar Aziz wrote, “#BhootTheHauntedShip is a HANDS DOWN WINNER!!! Easily India’s best horror work! Kudos #Bhanu for fabulous debut! Take a bow @ShashankKhaitan & @karanjohar And vickykaushal09 my man... YOU ARE A SUPERSTAR! Love you @bhumipednekar & the whole team!!! Waaah!”

 

TV actor Arjun Bijlani wrote, “Watched #bhootthehauntedship .. guys u must watch it . Hindi mein bole toh phat jaayegi... congratulations @DharmaMovies @karanjohar sir @ShashankKhaitan sir and #bhanupratapsingh . U were amazing @vickykaushal09 .”

 

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is inspired by a real-life incident that saw an unmanned vessel wash up on Juhu beach. Produced by Karan Johar and directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the film also features Bhumi and Ashutosh Rana in supporting roles.

