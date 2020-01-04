e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Bidita Bag’s powerful statement against sexual crimes as she poses in torn clothes: ‘Hair, makeup, wardrobe by man who said consent not his style’

Bidita Bag’s powerful statement against sexual crimes as she poses in torn clothes: ‘Hair, makeup, wardrobe by man who said consent not his style’

Expressing her anger over the horrendous statement, ‘when rape is inevitable lie back and enjoy it’, Bidita Bag posed with scratches and in torn clothes.

bollywood Updated: Jan 04, 2020 12:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bidita Bag makes a strong statement against rape, champions the cause of consent in a new video.
Bidita Bag makes a strong statement against rape, champions the cause of consent in a new video.
         

Actor Bidita Bag has made a strong statement with her latest Instagram post where she posed in torn clothes, expressing her anger over the horrendous statement, “when rape is inevitable lie back and enjoy it”. In her angry post, Bidita asserts the importance of consent and stresses that it is important that we, as a society, understand that consent and choice is the birthright of every woman. Bidita is best known for her role opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.

The video opens with Bidita holding a placard that says, ‘Look out for my new look. Hair, makeup and wardrobe by,’ and then shows us Bidita standing in a torn black and white tunic. She also has blood all over her body. It is clear from the torn clothes, scratches and her hair that she has been attacked. She is now holding a placard that says, in continuation of the earlier mesages, “a man who said consent was not his style.”

The video, then, shows us the message, “Unless this is the look we want to be in vogue the next decade, let’s resolve to teach our men how to respect the bodies and choices of women.”

Talking about her post, Bidita said, “Rape is wrong - that’s what we need to educate us and our community about. Consent and choice is a birthright of every woman in this world.It’s as basic as food & shelter. We are not machines to be used and abused at will; we are also humans.”

View this post on Instagram

Consent?... what is consent he said...my might is my right. Choice? Your choice...really?...he mocked! I whimpered, I begged , I cried. Rape?...when rape is inevitable lie back and enjoy it..thats what he said...lashed out..clawed..brute Force..tearing..searing... damaging..till eternity... I picked up my broken self.. physically, emotionally...null and void... no feelings... a body without soul.. jeered, taunted, scorned...I am a woman 🌺 Conceptualized and shot by ace fashion photographer @somsarkaar Assisted by- Bharat Jadhav Supported by👇 Prosthetic Makeup Artist- @rajeshjchauhan Layout and Design- @viscomm_ Copy- @stu.much Caption: @ashu_mois Video- @kv2_4 Special Thanks to @groverajesh (MD and CEO-Viscomm 360 Communications.), @groverritika and @sameerdealjeans (MD and Chairman- Dealjeans)for their kind support to this campaign. #antirape #rape #rapesurvivor #violenceagainstwomen #victimblamimg #endrape #consent #consentissexy #nomeansno #stoprape

A post shared by Bidita Bag | बिदिता बाग (@biditabag) on

The video ends with an image of Bidita standing in proper clothing, holding another placard that says, “Let’s bring consent in fashion again.” Sharing the video, Bidita wrote on Instagram, “Consent?... what is consent he said...my might is my right. Choice? Your choice...really?...he mocked! I whimpered, I begged , I cried. Rape?...when rape is inevitable lie back and enjoy it..thats what he said...lashed out..clawed..brute Force..tearing..searing... damaging..till eternity... I picked up my broken self.. physically, emotionally...null and void... no feelings... a body without soul.. jeered, taunted, scorned...I am a woman.”

She also thanked photographer Somsubhro Sarkaar for the concept of the shoot. “Conceptualized and shot by ace fashion photographer @somsarkaar Assisted by- Bharat Jadhav Supported by Prosthetic Makeup Artist- @rajeshjchauhan Layout and Design- @viscomm_ Copy- @stu.much Caption: @ashu_mois Video- @kv2_4 Special Thanks to @groverajesh (MD and CEO-Viscomm 360 Communications.), @groverritika and @sameerdealjeans (MD and Chairman- Dealjeans)for their kind support to this campaign. #antirape #rape #rapesurvivor #violenceagainstwomen #victimblamimg #endrape #consent #consentissexy #nomeansno #stoprape.”

