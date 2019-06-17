Lucknow should make me its chikan envoy: Bidita Bag

‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’ actor Bidita Bag, who made her Hindi film debut with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Lucknow, is back in Lucknow for her third project. Last year, she shot upcoming series ‘Bhaukal’ with Mohit Raina here and is now shooting for a yet untitled film.

After shooting in Varanasi for a week, she is playing a school girl in the state capital. “It’s a transition from a child to a 30-year-old. The child part has been played by a child-artiste which has been shot in Kasauli. I play a school girl who matures into an elderly woman,” she said.

As she plays a school girl at a school in Rajajipuram, the actor relived her days in school at Kendriya Vidayala. “Till Class X, I studied at KV, Santragachhi, Howrah and then finished my schooling at Fort William branch. We used to go in a government bus in a group at 6 am. It’s challenging as now I am double the age I am playing but then it’s great fun as I am reliving my school days,” she said. Besides, she has shot at Bada Imambara and Musabagh ruins.

Her co-stars in the film are James Milliron (Shama Sikandar’s fiancé), ‘Kota Factory’-fame actor Mayur More and Rajit Kapur.

Talking about her role she said, “There are some sequence of events in her childhood which creates an indelible impression on her. She meets James and they become good companions. They share their thoughts and form a very special bond. It’s a journey from childhood, to adolescence to youth towards spirituality. I visited Varanasi and Sarnath for the first time and got a wonderful opportunity to explore the city,” she said.

Bidita Bag with actor Mayur More at Musabagh in Lucknow and(above) at a school in Rajajipuram. ( HT Photo )

She is enjoying doing films, short films and series for OTT. Her digital outing has yielded good results. “My film ‘Sholay Girl’ did wonders for me. It did so well that its pirated versions are available in market. I did a Bengali short film ‘Bowma’, based on Roald Dahl’s short story and an episode ‘Ek Raat Ki Baat Hai’ for web show ‘Fa Se Fantasy’. ‘Bhaukal’ with Mohit Raina is in post-production. So it’s a good phase,” she said.

“I consider myself very lucky that I am working on different platforms and genres. Rarely, do actors get to experiment with such different kinds of genres in such a short span. I’m playing an action girl, a prostitute, a school girl, kept of a gangster, housewife and a lover girl. So, I am getting the opportunity to play a huge range and not every actor is so lucky,” the actor declared.

She has films lined-up for release too. “I have done the film ‘Fauji Calling’ with Sharman Joshi. I play an army personnel’s wife and film is more from the perspective of a fauji. It has been directed by Aryan Saxena and just a small portion of its shooting is left,” she said. ‘Teen Do Paanch’, which she shot with Shreyas Talpade in Noida, is also ready and so is ‘T for Taj Mahal’ which has been shot in Agra.

After ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’, she was getting bold and steamy roles but after a wait for a long time things started getting better.

The actor is struggling with the extreme weather conditions. “Varanasi was very hot and so is Lucknow. Playing a school girl, I am not supposed to wear any make-up and I am very sensitive to heat which is making things tough for me. We shot for ‘Babumoshai...’ too in May-June so now I am bit used to the condition. Then too, I brought rains before the wrap-up and hope it becomes better now.”

She is a hardcore chikan lover. “There is always some space for chikan apparel. I have an almairah full of chikan apparel...much more than Bengali outfits. I say to people here that Lucknow should make me their brand ambassador to promote the embroidery,” she said.

“With so much work happening here, I feel that if I get 2-3 more projects here then I would buy a flat here and become an official citizen of Lucknow,” she quipped.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 15:16 IST