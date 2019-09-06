Birds of Prey teaser leaks online; watch Margot Robbie diss Joker and Pennywise here

hollywood

Originally intended as a theatrical-only experience, a new teaser for the upcoming DC film Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) has been leaked online, in full HD. The 40-second teaser will be shown in front of this week’s It Chapter Two.

The teaser begins with the Warner Bros logo appearing along with dozens of red balloons, as Pennywise the clown’s evil laughter echoes in the background. A figure is seen walking towards the camera, and is shortly revealed to be none other than Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, in full costume, carrying a large hammer. She swats away the floating balloons and declares, “I’m so over clowns,” possibly making a reference to her ex-boyfriend, Joker.

The teaser then cuts to quick glimpses from the film, which briefly show Harley, Huntress, and Black Canary engaged in separate action sequences. We also see a glimpse of Ewan McGregor as the villain, Black Mask. The film’s unique, neon-tinted visuals are also teased, as the Yeah Yeah Yeah’s popular song Heads Will Roll plays in the background.

Directed by Cathy Yan and also starring Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Birds of Prey is a spin-off to 2016’s Suicide Squad, which was a box office success, but critically panned. A soft reboot of Suicide Squad is currently in pre-production, under the direction of James Gunn.

Recent reports suggest that Birds of Prey is being massively overhauled in reshoots, with John Wick director Chad Stahelski stepping in to beef up the action in the third act. Birds of Prey is slated for a February, 2020 release.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 18:52 IST