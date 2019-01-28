Margot Robbie is back as Harley Quinn, shares her first look from Birds of Prey

Actor Margot Robbie has shared the first picture of her look from her upcoming DC movie, Birds of Prey. The Academy Award nominee will reprise her role as the maniacal criminal turned hero, Harley Quinn, in the Suicide Squad spin-off.

“Miss me? HQ,” she captioned the picture with a kiss emoji. In the picture, she is seen with her blonde hair, red lips, a colourful and frilly PVC jacket and several chains on her neck. She also has a heart shaped beauty mark on her face.

Birds of Prey teams her up with a new friends, including Huntress and Black Canary. The full name of the movie is Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). The film’s writer Christina Hodson had previously said they had intended to change the working title but it simply stuck. “I added it about a year or so ago, almost exactly as it is, just as an aka. I didn’t think we’d ever use it. We’d always used a working title, so I just had it as a cheeky little thing, on the front cover,” she said. “And then, when we were talking about a title and brainstorming, we all kept drifting back to that one.”

The film will also star Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Ella Jay Basco, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina and Michael Masini.

Suicide Squad is one of DC’s worst critically rated movie. It starred Will Smith, Jared Leto, Cara Delevingne, Viola Davis and others.

