Margot Robbie returns as Harley Quinn, introduces cast of Birds of Prey in surprise teaser video. Watch here

Shortly after revealing the first look of the upcoming DC film, Birds of Prey (And he Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), a new teaser video introducing fans to the film’s cast - in costume as their comic book characters - was released online.

Posted on a channel called CheekySneakyPeaky, the 20-second video is set to the song A New Error, by Moderat, and show Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, prancing about a stage, where she is joined by the other cast members.

Jurnee Smollett-Bell plays Black Canary in the film, a spin-off to 2016’s Suicide Squad. Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays Huntress and Ewan McGregor makes a blink-and-miss appearance as the film’s villain, Black Mask.

Birds of Prey is expected to be the first of a trilogy of films to feature Harley Quinn. The other two include a Gotham City Sirens film and another that will focus on her relationship with Joker, played by Jared Leto. A separate Suicide Squad sequel is also in the works, but recently lost director Gavin O’Connor.

Margot Robbie debuted as the DC character in the poorly received but commercially successful Suicide Squad, which also starred Joel Kinnaman and Will Smith, among others.

Directed by Cathy Yan, who was handpicked by Robbie, Birds of Prey will arrive in theatres in 2020. DC will release a sequel to Wonder Woman in the same year. Robbie will star in the period drama, Mary Queen of Scots, due out in Indian theatres on Friday.

