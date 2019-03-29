Boney Kapoor to remake Telugu hit F2 - Fun and Frustration in Hindi, Aneez Bazmee to direct

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor and a leading producer from South India, Dil Raju, have come together to remake the hit Telugu film F2 - Fun and Frustration, starring Baahubali actor Tamannaah, Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Mehreen Pirzada, in Hindi. The remake will be directed by Bollywood director Anees Bazmee.

Making the announcement, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter: “IT’S OFFICIAL... Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju [leading producer of #Telugu films] join hands for the official #Hindi remake of #Telugu hit #F2... #Hindi film will be directed by Anees Bazmee... #F2 stars Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada.”

The film, a comic caper, is the story of two men, one married and the other on the verge of getting married. According to a report in BollywoodLife.com, the film has already made more than Rs 100 crore in worldwide box office collections.

Confirming the news, Boney Kapoor told Mumbai Mirror, “It’s a fun film and a family entertainer. I thoroughly enjoyed watching it and I believe it’s a subject that will resonate with the Hindi audience as well. Dil Raju suggested that we make the Hindi version together. He is one of the most established producers down Sotuh and also a distributor and exhibitor. It’s the coming together of two passionate filmmakers.”

Aneez has had a good run at the box office with comedies like No entry, Welcome among others to his credit. Speaking about his choice, Boney told Mumbai Mirror, “Anees has always excelled at such fun subjects as a writer and director and we have a good rapport, so he was the obvious choice. From No Entry to Ready, Welcome and Mubarakaan, all his films have been entertainers.”

Boney is also producing the Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink. It will star Tamil actor Ajith in Amitabh’s role and is titled Nerkonda Paarvai. Directed by H Vinoth, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Iyer along with Vidya Balan, who makes a special appearance. It will release on August 10.

Boney has also acquired the rights of 2018 hit Badhaai Ho. Speaking about it, he was quoted by PTI as saying, “I have acquired the rights to all the South languages. It’s a film that resonates with both the masses and classes so I was keen on remaking it. The Hindi version has done extremely well in the heartland, in fact, across the country and I am confident the reception down South will be as overwhelming. I am yet to decide whether the Tamil or the Telugu version go on the floors first as it’s work in progress.”

