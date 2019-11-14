e-paper
Dabangg 3: Salman Khan replaces Dilip Shukla as film’s writer, he says the screenplay is Salman’s

While Salman Khan has been solely credited for the story of Dabangg 3, he shares the credit with Prabhudheva and Alok Upadhyay for the screenplay.

bollywood Updated: Nov 14, 2019 13:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Salman Khan plays Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3.
Bollywood actor Salman Khan once wrote a film, Baaghi, which received critical acclaim and he has now grabbed credits for writing the story of his upcoming film, Dabangg 3. While the teaser of the third film in Salman’s hit cop franchise had Dilip Shukla, Prabhudheva and Alok Upadhyay as the writers, the trailer saw Dilip’s name being replaced by that of Salman. The actor holds the sole credit for story of the film directed by Prabhudheva.

A Mid Day report quoted writer Dilip Shukla as saying, “I share an old relationship, based on trust, with Salim sir [Khan, writer] and his sons. The idea of the prequel and story came from Salman. Many writers came on board for Dabangg 3 screenplay, and accordingly, the credits were shared. The screenplay is pretty much Salman’s. I am still associated with the project.”

Talking at the trailer launch of the film, Salman had said, “So I have written the script. This film is for the critics, they will say ‘Wah! what a story’! If we are beaten for it, we will not just be beaten in Delhi, but also in Chennai and Bengaluru. Tamil, Telugu and Kannada -- we will be beaten across the country. If we are a hit, we will be a hit in the entire country.”

Watch the trailer here:

 

It also quoted a trade source as saying, “Dilip Shukla was duly credited for the screenplay, along with Prabhudeva and Alok Upadhyaya, in the motion teaser that released on September 11. However, when the trailer released a month later, Dilip’s name had been replaced by that of Salman. The new screenplay billing read — Salman Khan, Prabhudeva and Alok Upadhyaya. His name was retained in the dialogue credits.”

Also read: Had problems with Kabir Singh, won’t glorify toxic behaviour in Adithya Varma, says Banita Sandhu

A producers of the film also told the daily, “Nobody is taking anybody’s credit away. When Dabangg 3 was being made, the idea to make a prequel came from Salman. He wrote the synopsis on the basis of his vision, and then, got writers on board. He also monitored what was being written and took a lot of creative interest. Salman has done a lot more in the film, but has not taken credit for it. Such things happen sometimes. What is carried in the trailer is the correct credit. We informed Dilipji when we made the change. Salim Khan is a writer. Why would we take another writer’s credit?”

