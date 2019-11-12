Randeep Hooda sweats hard in the gym ‘to take on the most wanted bhai Salman Khan’. Watch

bollywood

Actor Randeep Hooda, who will be seen sharing screen space with superstar Salman Khan in Radhe, is preparing hard to get into shape for his character. The actor on Monday took to social media and posted a video in which he is seen doing leg press with 640 pounds of weight at a gym. He is dressed in red T-shirt and black shorts.

Sharing the video, Randeep wrote a tongue-in-cheek caption, saying he wants to take on his co-star Salman. “640 pounds leg press .. Training to take on the most wanted bhai Salman Khan..Aap kitna press kar rhe ho brother... Giving it my best, this is my #mondaymotivation,” Randeep captioned the video.

Salman plays a cop once again in Radhe. The film marks his return with director Prabhudheva after their 2009 blockbuster Wanted, which saw him play an undercover cop. Before Radhe, Prabhudheva has directed Salman for the December 2019 release, Dabangg 3, which sees the superstar reprise his iconic character Inspector Chulbul Pandey.

Radhe is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid next year. The film also features Disha Patani.

The shooting for the film began this month. A few days ago, Salman had shared a half-a-minute video showing him making an ‘entry’ as the titular Radhe, as a bombastic theme music plays in the background and a bunch of people cheer his arrival. Salman can be seen putting on a jacket as he walks in slow-motion. Apart from the video, the actor also shared a picture of the clapperboard to announce his first day on the sets of the film. “Radhe Eid 2020. Day 1,” the actor wrote alongside the video.

The film is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions and Reel Life Production.

