Dabangg 3 song Yu Karke: Salman Khan gives Katrina Kaif a tough competition with his new dance move as he woos his Rajjo

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 12:50 IST

Salman Khan has outdone himself in his new song Yu Karke from his upcoming film, Dabangg 3. The actor can be seen performing some gravity-defying dance moves alongside Sonakshi Sinha in this hilarious number for which he also lent his vocals.

The song is funny romantic number as Salman turns Chulbul Panday in formals and a hairline moustache and dances alongside Sonakshi Sinha who plays Rajjo in bright chiffon saris. While the lyrics of the song by Danish Sabri are outrightly hilarious, Salman’s new dance moves are a revelation and ones that his fans will not be able to master. The actor jumps on his knees and gets up again in no time without support. This reminds us of Katrina Kaif’s hook-step in her dance number Suraiyaa from her 2018 film, Thugs of Hindostan.

The song goes by the lyrics “Sari ka pallu ghumake, blouse ko apne chhupake” followed by “Dekhe mujhe muskurake, daanto me chewing gum chabake.” The song has been sung by Salman and Payal Dev and choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

The makers chose to drop the audio versions of all the songs ahead of release their videos. One of them is a Qawali-style soft number Habibi Ke Nain also featuring Salman and Sonakshi. It was shared by Salman with the caption, “Nain jiske hain farebi, gaana unka jo hain humaari, ‘Habibi’. #HabibiKeNain”. It follows the trend of similar songs in the earlier installments such as Tere Mast Mast Do Nain, Naina Bade Dagabaaz Re and Naina Lade.

The third installment in the Dabangg franchise will see Salman opposite Sonakshi and with veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter, Saiee Manjrekar. Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on December 20, this year.

