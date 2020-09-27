Daughter’s Day 2020: Ayushmann Khurrana says this year was special as he got to spend ‘so much of time with you’

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 16:21 IST

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana wished his little daughter Varushka on Daughter’s Day on Sunday. He posted a cute picture of the little girl during their family holiday in Bahamas this year and added that this year has been special as he got to spend a lot of time with family.

He wrote: “This was clicked in the Bahamas, in the beginning of 2020. We thought it’ll be a very special year, and special it is. I get to spend so much of time with you. Happy Daughters Day my jaan.” The picture shows Varushka in a pink and blue swimsuit posing on sand. She wears her hair in braids and looks delighted. The picture saw many of Ayushmann’s industry friends leave comments; Bhumi Pednekar dropped a black heart emoji, while dancer Mukti Mohan wrote: “Varushkiiiiii humaari bachhiii I miss her!!” Pulkit Samrat also dropped a number appreciative emojis.

A number of celebrities from Bollywood including Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and wife Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar, among others, have posted pictures with their daughters to wish fans on Daughter’s Day on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Ayushmann was in news for a very special reason - he was named as one of the most influential people in the TIME’s list of 100 Most Influential people. Reacting to the news, his father Acharya P Khurana was quoted in ANI as saying, “Right from when he received the Filmfare award for Vicky Donor to him being featured on TIME’s 100 most influential list, every time Ayushmann won, I have had tears of happiness in my eyes. I have seen him struggle to fulfil his passion for acting.”

“Ayushmann was inclined towards acting since childhood. When he was 5 years old, he was part of a Shakespearean play and since then he has been passionate about acting,” he had added.

(With ANI inputs)

