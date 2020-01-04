Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap, daughter Varushka swim with sharks in the Bahamas. Watch video

bollywood

Tahira Kashyap is exploring her adventurous side on her vacation in the Bahamas. She shared a video of her and daughter Varushka fearlessly swimming with sharks and wrote, “Swimming with the sharks! The girls are clearly more adventurous in our family. #bahamas #sharks #wearevegetariansbutnotthesharks.”

While Ayushmann Khurrana is not seen in the clip, he can be heard warning his wife about the position of the shark, “Tahira, aapke aage! (Tahira, in front of you!)”

Netizens were amazed by Tahira and Varushka’s fearlessness. “Wow. contender for celebrity fear factor,” one Instagram user wrote, while another commented, “Wow that’s real adventure. All the way girls.” Television actor Karanvir Bohra wrote, “This is so cool.”

Ayushmann and Tahira, who rang in the New Year in the Bahamas, have been documenting every moment of their sun-soaked holiday on Instagram. The actor wished his fans with a photo of him and his wife chilling on a yacht. “New Years was also a day later in the Bahamas. Watching the last sunset of 2019. Heart is full of gratitude. Happy 2020 from us!!” he wrote.

For her New Year wish, Tahira shared a stunning black-and-white picture of her reading a book on the beach, dressed in a bikini. “Happy 2020! To more bikinis and books,” she captioned it.

Ayushmann and Tahira’s daughter Varushka has also been enjoying herself on their beachside vacation. Last week, she attended her first-ever concert – a Jonas Brothers (Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas) concert – and danced with Priyanka Chopra.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann will be seen next in Hitesh Kewalya’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which touches upon homosexual relationships. The film also stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Maanvi Gagroo, while Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in a cameo appearance. It is scheduled to release on February 21.

