Divya Dutta shares Veer Zaara memories, reveals ‘Shah Rukh Khan and I laughed so much one day on the set that Yash ji had to send us on a break’

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 17:17 IST

Veera Zara proved to be many firsts for Divya Dutta. The film was her “introduction to the world of commercial cinema”, the first film she collaborated with filmmaker Yash Chopra and her dream of working with the “charming Shah Rukh Khan” also came true. But, Divya did not want to do the film, that completes 15 years today, at the first place.

“I was excited when I got the offer but when I came to know I would be playing the role of a friend, my face had fallen. Yash ji noticed my expression and explained how this isn’t a regular role of a friend, but quite unconventional. I could see the belief in his eyes. He told me that I would never regret playing this part. After the film released I understood what he meant,” adds the 42-year-old.

Divya recalls how after the film released she was flooded with offers. “People started recognising me as an actor. Even today every anniversary I get fan mails and messages. A few days back someone tagged me in an Instagram story and that got many talking about the film … Wish Yashi ji was with us today,” she sounds emotional, adding, she plans to celebrate the films anniversary through social media post.

Every time she thinks about the fun she had while shooting the film it instantly brings smile on her face. “Preity (G Zinta’s), Zohra ji (Sehgal) and I would cycle around and have kulfi… Also, I’ve been a fan of SRK so I would look forward to meeting him on the set. Once we’re getting ready for the shot, SRK asked me about my dialogues and I told him. He liked the part where I say ‘main juliyan’ which means I’m taking your leave and he liked it and used it in one of his scenes,” she says.

Interestingly, thanks to all the fun, the set was damaged quite a few times by Divya herself. Talking about it the actor starts laughing before adding, “A mud wall was built on the set and I was sitting in front of it on a charpoy. Every time I would get up, the charpoy would shake and hit the wall damaging a part of it. Yashi ji finally told me to get up carefully, but this time the entire wall broke. SRK who was noticing me from a distance couldn’t stop laughing and looking at him I too couldn’t. Yash ji had to send us both of us for a break.”

Divya shares that the film will always remain closest to her heart as it gave her the opportunity to work with actors, Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpai, Kirron Kher and Boman Irani. “It’s always amazing to work with people from whom you do learn a lot... Also I got the opportunity to dance choreographed by Saroj Khan,” Divya says.

