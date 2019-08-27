Dream Girl song Dhagala Lagali: Riteish Deshmukh joins Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha’s rain dance party

bollywood

The Ganpati song from Dream Girl titled Dhagala Lagali is a very popular Marathi song, recreated by Meet Bros. Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who is equally active in Marathi cinema as he is in Bollywood, joins lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha to deliver the peppy rain dance number.

The song begins with Riteish suggesting to Ayushmann that instead of opting for a promotional Punjabi number in his film, he should incorporate a Marathi song instead to spread the good word about the film. He even calls out Ayushmann as ‘Pooja’ (his character from the film who is employed at an adult call centre). The trio of Riteish, Ayushmann and Nushrat are then seen grooving to the peppy beats amid heavy rainfall in the song.

Sung by Meet Bros, Mika Singh and Jyotica Tangri, the original Dada Kondke number has been re-written by Kumaar for the film. It was originally sung by Mahendra Kapoor and Usha Mangeshkar.

Ayushmann essays a man who can talk in a female voice and is employed with an adult hotline. He ends up with many of his clients falling head over heels in love with him, leading to hilarious consequences.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film also stars Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Sumona Chakravarti in pivotal roles. The makers have already released a song titled Dil Ka Telephone that shows Ayushmann lip-syncing to singer Jonita Gandhi’s vocals in his Dream Girl avatar.

Ayushmann had earlier told Mid-Day in an interview, “I had to deliver 25 per cent of my dialogues in a woman’s voice. Since I come from a radio background, it’s easier for me to modulate my voice. I have spent years behind the mic, mimicking different people. Raaj had given me the references of a few men, who prank people by talking like a woman. I studied those videos extensively.”

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 14:49 IST