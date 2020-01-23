Fan wants Shraddha Kapoor to marry Varun Dhawan, he says ‘I have never seen a husband-wife behave like this’

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 15:16 IST

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are winning hearts with their cute chemistry in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, so much so that fans want them to get together in real life. During an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Shraddha was asked to respond to a YouTube comment on the trailer of Street Dancer 3D, which urged her to get married to Varun.

“That’s a compliment. It’s so cute,” she said, adding, “We have been getting that a lot, that kind of love. So we want to say thank you to the fans for appreciating us.”

However, Varun had a slightly different take on it. According to him, it is difficult to translate an off-screen romance into onscreen chemistry. “I don’t think that if people are actually very romantically inclined, they can behave like that. Maine kisi patni aur pati ko aise behave karte hue dekha nahi… Pata nahi (I have never seen a husband-wife behave like this… I don’t know),” he said.

Shraddha said that when she does get married, her husband must be someone that she can be “completely crack” with. She said, “But I have to say, whenever I get married and whoever I get married to, I have to be completely crack with that person. I have to! It’s very important, for me.”

Varun and Shraddha, who are childhood friends, have earlier talked about having a crush on each other when they were in primary school. During a radio show, Varun had said that his story with Shraddha is quite similar to Street Dancer 3D, in that their rivalry transforms into love.

“Actually, jo humari bachpan ki story hai, woh film ki story se bohot milti-julti hai. Bachpan mein kaafi takraar hota tha, inter-school problem hota tha aur thoda-thoda chhupa hua fondness bhi tha. (Actually, our childhood story is similar to the story of the film. Initially, there were inter-school problems and rivalry but there was some hidden fondness as well),” he said, adding that he did not act on his feelings because he was too young.

He added, “It was very pure. Agar humara love story hua bhi toh 8-9 saal ki umar mein hua tha (If we had a love story, then it was at the age of 8-9 years old).”

Street Dancer 3D, which also stars Nora Fatehi, Prabhudeva, Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande in key roles, will release on January 24.

