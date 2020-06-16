e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 16, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Farhan Akhtar shares heartbreaking poem on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘Sleep my brother sleep’

Farhan Akhtar shares heartbreaking poem on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘Sleep my brother sleep’

Farhan Akhtar has penned a few lines as he remembered Sushant Singh Rajput. The Kai Po Che actor died on Sunday in Mumbai.

bollywood Updated: Jun 16, 2020 15:20 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Farhan Akhtar has a heartbreaking poem to share as he mourns the loss of industry colleague Sushant Singh Rajput.
Farhan Akhtar has a heartbreaking poem to share as he mourns the loss of industry colleague Sushant Singh Rajput.
         

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has penned a heartbreaking poem as he remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was founded dead in his Mumbai residence on Sunday. Police have confirmed that Sushant died by suicide.

“Sleep my brother Sleep. Let the vultures gather and the crocodiles weep, let the circus performers juggle, contort, bow and leap. Let the shrill get higher let the darkness in the hearts of men get deep. Sleep my brother sleep. RIP Sushant,” Farhan wrote on Twitter. He also posted an image of the note with the poem on Instagram and captioned it, “Gone too soon”.

 

View this post on Instagram

Gone too soon.

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

Speaking about analysis of Sushant’s death, Manoj Bajpayee said in an online chat, “When I see the cacophony around me and people trying to find the reason behind the suicide...everyone has their own theory and we are not talking about the contribution that he has made at such a young age, the journey that he took and where he reached...it is leaving a very bad taste in my mouth. Why can’t we celebrate the person that he was?”

Just hours after his death, an old video showing Sushant speaking about nepotism at an event in 2017 went viral. “Nepotism is there, it’s everywhere. I can’t do anything about it. Nepotism can co-exist and nothing would happen. But at the same time, if you deliberately don’t allow right talents to come up, then there is a problem, then the whole structure of the industry would collapse one day,” he was heard saying in the video.

Also read: Ashish Chowdhry shares his story: ‘I dipped after 26/11, I’m clear it was my friends who saved me’

The actor was known for his critically-acclaimed performances in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Kai Po Che, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, among others.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Indian officer, two others killed in clash with PLA; casualties on both sides
Indian officer, two others killed in clash with PLA; casualties on both sides
Green shoots have begun to be visible in economy: PM Modi to chief ministers
Green shoots have begun to be visible in economy: PM Modi to chief ministers
China accuses India of starting ‘serious physical conflict’, quiet on details
China accuses India of starting ‘serious physical conflict’, quiet on details
Indian, Chinese army officials hold meeting to defuse tension after face-off in Ladakh
Indian, Chinese army officials hold meeting to defuse tension after face-off in Ladakh
Furious at torture of 2 staffers by Pak’s ISI, India to put downgrade in ties on table
Furious at torture of 2 staffers by Pak’s ISI, India to put downgrade in ties on table
Steve Smith names Pak pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced
Steve Smith names Pak pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced
Shocking and unacceptable, says Congress on Indian Army casualties in Ladakh
Shocking and unacceptable, says Congress on Indian Army casualties in Ladakh
Watch: Snow leopard climbs rocky cliff in Uttarakhand’s Gangotri National Park
Watch: Snow leopard climbs rocky cliff in Uttarakhand’s Gangotri National Park
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In