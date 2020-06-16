Farhan Akhtar shares heartbreaking poem on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘Sleep my brother sleep’

bollywood

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has penned a heartbreaking poem as he remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was founded dead in his Mumbai residence on Sunday. Police have confirmed that Sushant died by suicide.

“Sleep my brother Sleep. Let the vultures gather and the crocodiles weep, let the circus performers juggle, contort, bow and leap. Let the shrill get higher let the darkness in the hearts of men get deep. Sleep my brother sleep. RIP Sushant,” Farhan wrote on Twitter. He also posted an image of the note with the poem on Instagram and captioned it, “Gone too soon”.

Speaking about analysis of Sushant’s death, Manoj Bajpayee said in an online chat, “When I see the cacophony around me and people trying to find the reason behind the suicide...everyone has their own theory and we are not talking about the contribution that he has made at such a young age, the journey that he took and where he reached...it is leaving a very bad taste in my mouth. Why can’t we celebrate the person that he was?”

Just hours after his death, an old video showing Sushant speaking about nepotism at an event in 2017 went viral. “Nepotism is there, it’s everywhere. I can’t do anything about it. Nepotism can co-exist and nothing would happen. But at the same time, if you deliberately don’t allow right talents to come up, then there is a problem, then the whole structure of the industry would collapse one day,” he was heard saying in the video.

The actor was known for his critically-acclaimed performances in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Kai Po Che, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, among others.

