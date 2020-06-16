Ashish Chowdhry shares his story: ‘I dipped after 26/11, I’m clear it was my friends who saved me’

bollywood

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 13:21 IST

Bollywood actor Ashish Chowdhry has spoken about the importance of a dialogue around mental health as he recounted his own journey in the Hindi film industry and the tough times he has braved through. The death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s has come as a wake-up call in the industry and triggered a discussion around mental illnesses and the need to de-stigmatise them.

Ashish took to Twitter and wrote in a series of tweets, “Can’t sleep. I thought I had all the right to believe that I’ve seen and been thru the worst. But it’s subjective. One can’t fathom the pain of the other. So loving and being loved is the only go to. Sharing and listening is medicine. Friends we can do that with means everything. I dipped after 26/11. Even financially. And I’m clear it was my friends who saved me. They save me to date. I can only thank the universe by promising I’ll always be there for them. I’m a phone call away. And I’ve a lot of love and gratitude to give.Friends are our only earning.”

He also wrote a separate post and urged people not to use the word “weak” too loosely. He tweeted, “If we term ones who take their life as ‘weak’, then next are we even gonna term the ones who’re not able take their life when thinking about it as weak? Rethink that word. We’re all weak. With a weakness for love and praise. For success. For self indulging. And yes, for judging..”

Humans sadly have an appetite for negativity. They gorge on gossip, backbiting and judging. It’s business for some and entertainment for many. And insensitively is a more dreadful virus than coronavirus. It’s spread deep. That needs cure. We need to share sensitivity. Share love. — Ashish Chowdhry (@AshishChowdhry) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh was found dead at his home in Mumbai on Sunday; police have confirmed death by suicide.

