Good Newwz box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor film beats Housefull 4, mints Rs 65 cr in first weekend

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 09:09 IST

Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor along with Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, witnessed roughly 20% growth on Sunday with its three-day collections crossing Rs 50 crore. The film is Akshay’s fourth release of 2019.

According to a report in Box Office India, the film collected around Rs 25-26 crore on its first Sunday. It had opened below expectations at Rs 17.56 crore on Friday but went on to show improvement on Saturday with collections of Rs 21.78 cr on Saturday. It now stands at a total of Rs 65.34 crore.

The report further states, “Good Newwz is fantastic in East Punjab and Delhi / NCR with the former looking at a weekend of around 8.50 crore nett and even Delhi / UP crossing 15 crore nett despite UP being on the lower side partly due to the protesting and partly due to the type of film it is. The lower performance has come in Nizam / Andhra, East India and Gujarat/Saurashtra though the latter had good growth on Sunday.”

The film is also performing well in the overseas market. Sharing the box office figures of the film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Sunday, “GoodNewwz - Overseas - Day 1 + 2: $ 2.3 million [Rs 16.43 cr]... Key markets... USA + #Canada: $ 1.06 mn, UAE + #GCC: $ 378k, UK: $ 246k, ANZ and Fiji: $ 300k.”

The collections of Good Newwz are however, lower than the weekend total of Akshay’s Mission Mangal, which had collected Rs 70 crore in three days.task. It is still higher than the first weekend of Akshay’s last film, Housefull 4 which earned Rs 46.50 crore.

The actor, who has been having a golden run at the box office since past one decade, says success has made him more comfortable in taking risks and being versatile. He told PTI in an interview, “It feels good that all my films have been loved. I can’t believe my films have done so much business. The money is coming in the film industry and it gives the producers the money to make all kinds of films, big or small.”

In Good Newwz, Akshay - Kareena and Diljit - Kiara are shown as couples trying to conceive a baby through IVF. However, in a major goof-up, Akshay and Diljit’s sperms are interchanged.

