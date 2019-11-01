Happy Birthday Ileana D’Cruz: Pagalpanti actor sunbathes in a bikini, celebrates Halloween with girl gang. See pics

bollywood

Actor Ileana D’Cruz turned 33 this year and celebrated her birthday in the best way possible. The actor went sunbathing during the day and celebrated Halloween with her girl gang later in the evening.

Ileana had shared a picture of herself in an aqua blue bikini amid the countdown to her birthday on Instagram. She captioned it, “Last smidge of sun and alone time before the birthdayyyyy also celebrating that I fit into this gorgeous @triangl swimsuit after a while.”

The post got more than 1.5 million ‘likes’ within a few hours. While a fan called her “Hottest diva”, another termed her “Aafat (trouble).”

Ileana D’Cruz celebrates Halloween and her birthday with friends.

The actor later kick-started the party with her girl gang as they all dressed up in their dark and quirky avatars for the Halloween night. She introduced herself and one of her friends as “Bugaboo and Bugsie.” Ileana wore a black dress with a silver overcoat for the party whereas her friends wore short dresses with fishnet veils and caps. The actor shared several fun pictures from the Halloween night as they partied in their scary getups with drinks and laughter.

Ileana has begun the promotions of her upcoming film Pagalpanti. The makers released special Halloween posters of the entire starcast on the occasion, showing them in dark makeup. Ileana features in a black hoodie costume and gloves with big dark eyebrows making her look scary.

Ileana D’Cruz, John Abraham and Urvashi Rautela’s Pagalpanti posters.

Her co-star John Abraham sported a big wound with stitches and captioned his look, “They will not only haunt you but will also tickle your funny bones. Happy Halloween #Pagalpanti begins on 22nd Nov.” The film also stars Kriti Kharbanda, who is seen in a red long hood-style jacket, looking similar to the Red Woman from Game of Thrones. Other members of the starcast including Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor also sported quirky makeup for Halloween.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is slated to hit theatres on November 22.

