Happy birthday Jaya Bachchan: 5 times she was ‘mother-in-love’ to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 14:24 IST

Television serials will have you believe that mothers-in-law are constantly at loggerheads with their daughters-in-law, but Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan prove this notion wrong. The two are extremely close and never miss an opportunity to shower love on each other.

As Jaya turns 72, here is a look at five times she set some serious goals for every mother-in-law.

1. When Abhishek Bachchan revealed that Jaya gangs up with Aishwarya against him

Like every married couple, Abhishek and Aishwarya are not always on the same page. In an interview with DNA in 2015, when Abhishek was asked who Jaya sides with when he fights with Aishwarya, he revealed that the two women gang up against him.

“Ma and Ash gang up against me and they keep rattling on in Bengali. (Laughs) Mom knows the language because she is Bengali and Aishwarya had worked with Rituda (the late Rituparno Ghosh) in Chokher Bali, so she also can speak the language quite well. So whenever they have to team up against me, they start talking in Bengali,” he said.

2. When Jaya gave Aishwarya a priceless gift

It is the little things in life that matter the most. Jaya has gifted Aishwarya a priceless piece of jewellery - her loha (iron bangle). In an interview with The Times of India in 2013, Aishwarya revealed the three pieces of jewellery that she holds closest to her heart.

She said, “I enjoy jewellery a lot. But the most treasured are the very simple pieces, which include my wedding ring, a Manglorean style bangle and my mother-in-law’s loha, which I cherish.”

3. When Jaya and Aishwarya shared the same saree

Jaya was first seen wearing a gorgeous pink saree at an awards function in 2010, that Aishwarya wore the following year. In 2014, Jaya donned the same saree, again at an awards show. Fans found it heartwarming to see the two ladies sharing the heirloom worthy saree and carrying it off with so much grace and elan.

4. When Jaya could not stop praising Aishwarya

Jaya absolutely dotes on her son Abhishek, and was over the moon when he found the love of his life in Aishwarya. On an episode of Koffee With Karan in 2007, Jaya was all praise for Aishwarya and said that she was the perfect addition to the family.

“She is lovely, I love her. It’s wonderful because she is such a big star herself and she has fitted in so well!” Jaya said.

Also see: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s video from unreleased 1997 film goes viral, fans call her ‘most beautiful woman on the planet’

5. When Jaya got irked by photographers not giving Aishwarya the respect she deserved

Being the protective mother-in-law that she is, Jaya schooled the paparazzi at an event in 2013, when they tried to get Aishwarya’s attention by calling her by her first name. She was offended by their overly familiar behaviour and scolded them. “Aishwarya kya hota hai? Is she your school friend?” she questioned.

