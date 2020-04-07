Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s video from unreleased 1997 film goes viral, fans call her ‘most beautiful woman on the planet’

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 22:13 IST

A behind-the-scenes video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the sets of her 1997 film Radheshyam Sitaram has surfaced online and is going viral. The film, which also starred Suniel Shetty and Farida Jalal, was never completed.

In the clip, Aishwarya can be seen prepping for a dance sequence. She is dressed in a heavily embellished violet lehenga and her accessories include a matha patti, jhumkas and other jewellery.

Fans showered love on the post. “What a lovely look aishwarya mam this type of songs and getup is superb,” one Instagram user wrote. “Lovely. Always adored her. The most beautiful woman on planet. God Bless her. Amazing,” another commented. Another user wrote, “Yes...cant take my eyes too...that makeup is so amazing....”

Aishwarya is currently spending time with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya at their residence in Mumbai. On Sunday, the three of them lit diyas in the temple at their home, as a response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘9pm 9 minutes’ call.

The Bachchans also came to their terrace during the janta curfew last month to pay tribute to medical professionals and other essential service providers who are continuing to go to work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Aishwarya was last seen in Atul Manjrekar’s Fanney Khan, alongside Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Divya Dutta. She played a singer in the film.

Aishwarya’s next project reunites her with Mani Ratnam, who directed her debut film Iruvar. She has signed his film, Ponniyin Selvan, based on Kalki Krishnamoorthy’s epic Tamil novel of the same name.

Reportedly, Aishwarya will be seen playing a queen in Ponniyin Selvan, which will chronicle the journey of the Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. Produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, Ponniyin Selvan will also feature Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sarathkumar in pivotal roles.

