e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction trailer inspires hilarious lockdown memes. Check them out

Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction trailer inspires hilarious lockdown memes. Check them out

Chris Hemsworth stars in a new Netflix film titled Extraction. The trailer, which released on Tuesday, has inspired hilarious lockdown memes. Check them out here.

hollywood Updated: Apr 07, 2020 20:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Chris Hemsworth stars as a mercenary in Extraction.
Chris Hemsworth stars as a mercenary in Extraction.
         

The trailer for the new Netflix action film, Extraction, was released on Tuesday, and it has already inspired memes. Starring Chris Hemsworth, the film has largely been shot in India, and features several Indian actors.

One dialogue in particular was popular among fans. “Something’s wrong. The city’s on lockdown,” the line goes. Fans had a field day joking about how the line mirrors what’s happening in the real world, where several countries have been under a state of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Yeah right! Quarantine yourself,” wrote one person on Twitter, sharing a screengrab from the film. “No sh*t!” wrote another, while yet another fan wrote, “This scene, I can relate to it.”

Here are some more reactions:

 

 

 

 

 

Also read: Extraction trailer: Chris Hemsworth takes on Indian drug lord in Russo brothers’ action-packed Netflix thriller

The official synopsis of Extraction reads: “Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy.”

Extraction also features newcomer Rudhraksh Jaiswal, actors Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda and David Harbour. Directed by Sam Hargrave, the film is produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, based on a script by Joe. Extraction was shot in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, and is slated for release on April 24.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Alarm bells in east Delhi locality as experts suggest limited Covid-19 community spread
Alarm bells in east Delhi locality as experts suggest limited Covid-19 community spread
How Centre is using smart cities project to monitor Covid-19 hot spots
How Centre is using smart cities project to monitor Covid-19 hot spots
‘Report within 24 hours or...’: Punjab to Tablighi Jamaat attendees in state
‘Report within 24 hours or...’: Punjab to Tablighi Jamaat attendees in state
Covid-19 lockdown could be extended by 2 weeks, say officials after GoM meet
Covid-19 lockdown could be extended by 2 weeks, say officials after GoM meet
2 Indians in Clarke’s list of 7 greatest batsmen he played with or against
2 Indians in Clarke’s list of 7 greatest batsmen he played with or against
In Sonia Gandhi’s 5 tips to fight Covid-19, one is about PM CARES Fund
In Sonia Gandhi’s 5 tips to fight Covid-19, one is about PM CARES Fund
Tesla cars to get ‘Cheetah Stance’ for improved pouncing power
Tesla cars to get ‘Cheetah Stance’ for improved pouncing power
Lack of protective gear for healthcare workers? Safdarjung doctor speaks
Lack of protective gear for healthcare workers? Safdarjung doctor speaks
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakDonald TrumpBoris JohnsonVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Hollywood News