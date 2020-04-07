Extraction trailer: Chris Hemsworth takes on Indian drug lord in Russo brothers’ action-packed Netflix thriller

hollywood

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 15:48 IST

The first trailer for Extraction, the upcoming Netflix action film starring Chris Hemsworth in the lead role, has been released online. The film was predominantly shot in multiple Indian cities, and features several Indian actors in the cast.

In the film, Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, a black market mercenary in the film, who embarks on a deadly mission when he’s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.

The trailer opens with Hemsworth’s character taking a huge leap off a cliff and into a pond, only to meditate underwater. Rake is built almost like a machine, jumping off moving vehicles, across buildings and punching through villains like they’re made of cardboard.

Different styles of action is teased. While Rake seems adept at close-combat, he is also a master at car chases and large scale shootouts. Golshifteh Farahani plays his close associate and handler, who informs him about the behind-the-scenes duel taking place between Indian and Bangladeshi drug lords. Rake and the boy have been caught in the crossfire.

Extraction also features newcomer Rudhraksh Jaiswal, actors Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda and David Harbour. Directed by Sam Hargrave, the film is produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, based on a script by Joe. Extraction was shot in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, and is slated for release on April 24.

