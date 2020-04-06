e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Chris Hemsworth reveals Extraction trailer release date in special message for Indian fans. Watch

Chris Hemsworth reveals Extraction trailer release date in special message for Indian fans. Watch

Actor Chris Hemsworth revealed when the trailer for his new film, Extraction, will be released in a special video message for Indian fans. Watch here.

hollywood Updated: Apr 06, 2020 15:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Chris Hemsworth in a still from Extraction.
Chris Hemsworth in a still from Extraction.
         

Actor Chris Hemsworth has a special message for his Indian fans, ahead of the release of his new action film, Extraction, which was majorly shot in several cities across the nation. Hemsworth is currently in Australia, and has apologised for not being able to visit India as planned.

“Namaste India. Chris Hemsworth here, coming to you all the way from Australia. As you may have heard, I was incredibly excited to come to India and to celebrate this movie where it was filmed. My time in your country during production was unforgettable and I was so looking forward to returning,” he said.

 

Hemsworth continued, “But you know what’s happening in the world at the moment. I, like you, am staying home. I know things are not easy right now for everyone, so I wanted to share something I hope you all will enjoy.”

Hemsworth said it was an honour to work with some of the best local talent on the film, and that the trailer would be released on Tuesday. Extraction also features actors Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda and Manoj Bajpayee. Directed by Sam Hargrave, the film is produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, based on a script by Joe.

 

Also read: Chris Hemsworth on injuring Randeep Hooda during Extraction: ‘Felt very embarrassed. He wasn’t angry at me’

In the film, Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, a black market mercenary in the film, who embarks on a deadly mission when he’s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. Extraction was shot in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, and is slated for release on April 24.

