Suniel Shetty tells fan off for getting too close while taking pictures, watch video

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 11:39 IST

Suniel Shetty reprimanded a fan for getting too close for comfort during a picture session. In a video that was shared on Instagram, a fan is seen touching the actor’s arm while posing for the camera at an event and is immediately told off for the same.

While some felt that his reaction was a little extreme, others supported him in the comments section. “Yea they cross their lines at times .. fans must not touch .. even if Sunil Shetty was not a celeb he would or for that matter no one would like getting touched by a stranger like this,” one Instagram user wrote. Another commented, “Mai hota to ek jhapad laga deta (I would have slapped the person).”

Suniel will be seen next on the big screen in Priyadarshan’s multilingual period epic Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which also stars Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh and Manju Warrier. The film is based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar IV, the decorated fourth Muslim naval chief of the Zamorin (Samoothiri) in 16th century Kerala.

Suniel, who will play Chandroth Panicker in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, told IANS that he was excited to be a part of the project. “My film with Priyadarshan is being appreciated because of its look and feel. I’ve worked in big films, and it always feels nice to be a part such films,” he said.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham will release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada on March 26. A Hindi-dubbed version is also expected to release later.

After this, Suniel will be seen in Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama Mumbai Saga. The film, which is set in the 1980s and 1990s, features an ensemble cast including John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover and Rohit Roy. It is scheduled to open in theatres on June 19.

