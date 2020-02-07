Suniel Shetty on Athiya’s relationship with KL Rahul: ‘I am not having the relationship. You’ll have to ask her’

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 12:53 IST

Actor Suniel Shetty was asked about his actor daughter Athiya Shetty’s rumoured relationship with cricketer KL Rahul at a recent media event. However, Suniel decided to dodge the question.

“I am not having the relationship. You will have to ask Athiya,” he said. “You come and tell me if it is true, then we will talk about it. You don’t know, how can you ask me then,” he added.

Athiya and KL are rumoured to have been dating for almost a year. They even spent the New Year together with their friends in Thailand.

A while ago, KL shared a picture with Athiya in which they were seen in a phone booth. KL held the receiver to his ear and captioned the post, “Hello, devi prasad....?” The line is from Suniel’s hit film, Hera Pheri. Suniel commented on the picture with laughing emojis, as did Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty.

It was fashion designer Vikram Phadnis who had started the rumours. He left a comment on one of Athiya’s posts, hinting at their relationship. “You seem to be v hyper and excited these days ??? Let’s go to KL ??? ..... Kuala Lumpur ????” Athiya replied, “@vikramphadnis TIME to block you!” Vikram then commented, “I will complain to the UMPIRE!! @athiyashettyand once your WICKET is gone... it’s back to the pavilion!!!” However, he later deleted the comment.

Athiya was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film did not work at the box office but Athiya’s performance in the film was praised.

