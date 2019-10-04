Happy birthday Soha Ali Khan: As actor ‘renews’ herself for celebrations, here are her best pics with daughter Inaaya

bollywood

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 11:39 IST

Actor Soha Ali Khan is celebrating her birthday today. The actor has shared a picture from her beauty routine on her Instagram stories, dropping hints about gearing up for an eventful evening.

Soha shared a candid picture of herself wearing a facepack along with a funny filter and captioned it, “Renew”. Soha turned 41 this year and is currently busy bringing up her daughter Inaaya. The actor is often seen with the two-year-old at her playschool and posts candid pictures and videos of her on Instagram. The baby girl celebrated her second birthday last Sunday.

Soha shared a picture (right) from her beauty routine on Instagram.

Soha’s little bundle of joy is as famous as her cousin Taimur Ali Khan and the paparazzi never gets tired of clicking the two. Soha had once shared a picture of Taimur riding a toy scooter with Inaaya riding pillion. She shared it with the caption, “I know there will be times when I will drive you round the bend, but I know you will always have my back #happyrakshabandhan #timandinni.”

She had also shared several pictures and videos of the kids’ outing to an animal farm during their UK vacation. Sharing an adorable picture of Inaaya petting a pony, she wrote, “All horses deserve, at least once in their lives, to be loved by a little girl.”

There were more pictures of Soha and husband Kunal Kemmu stealing kisses from the little one in the park as they played around in London.

Soha had earlier shared a precious picture of three generations captured in one frame. Sharing the picture of herself sitting besides mother Sharmila Tagore with Inaaya on her lap, Sara wrote, “It is perhaps only when you become a mother yourself that you realise that, just when you thought there was no more love to give, after your parents, your husband, your family - that your heart will never be yours again ... it will forever be lodged in that little bundle of joy who calls you mama. It is a love that brings with it hopes and dreams and anxieties, but above all it is a love that is pure and unconditional. And it changes you forever. Happy Mother’s Day #happymothersday.”

Sara was last seen in 2018 film Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and is occasionally seen in television commercials and brand endorsements.

