Have you seen these latest pics of Kareena Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu?

bollywood

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 20:36 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor is back in Mumbai to tape yet another episode of her dance reality show Dance India Dance. She was seen at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening. The actor kept her outfit casual with a pink and blue sweatshirt and blue denims.

Also seen at the airport was actor Shah Rukh Khan and couple Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora. All three left for Australia on Tuesday evening for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Shah Rukh was seen in an all-black outfit while Malaika was seen in a colourful top and red pants.

Actors John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur were spotted in Mumbai as they promoted their upcoming film Batla House. Mrunal was seen in a shimmery top and black pants while John was seen in all-white outfit.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas looking for $20 mn lavish new home after Nick sells his bachelor pad

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were also seen at a restaurant. The two looked ready for a lunch date. Neha was seen in a pink floral dress and pink heels while Angad was seen in a blue jacket and blue jeans.

Actor Vicky Kaushal was spotted outside filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s office on Tuesday evening and Kriti Sanon was seen at a dubbing studio. Actors Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Kriti Kulhari and Nithya Menen promoted their upcoming film Mission Mangal. Even Nawazuddin Siddiqui was seen with his co-stars from Netflix’s Sacred Games. See more celeb pics:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was seen with Surveen Chawla, Elnaz Norouzi and Amruta Subhash of Netflix’s Sacred Games.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi at a restaurant; John Abraham with Mrunal Thakur at Batla House promotions.

Vicky Kaushal at Ashutosh Gowariker’s office; Kriti Sanon at a dubbing studio.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor at the airport.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor at the airport.

Kriti Kulhari and Taapsee Pannu at Mission Mangal promotions.

Vidya Balan and Nithya Menen at Mission Mangal promotions.

Esha Gupta, Sanjana Sanghi and Khushi Kapoor spotted.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 20:27 IST