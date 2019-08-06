Kareena Kapoor is every doting mom as she shares pics of son Taimur on latest episode of Dance India Dance

bollywood

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:03 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor, through much of June and July, has been travelling back and forth between London and Mumbai, attending to her twin commitments — in London, she has been shooting for Angrezi Medium and in Mumbai, she has been shooting for her first TV show, Dance India Dance (DID). At a recent episode of the said show, the actor shared cute pictures of her son Taimur learning horse riding.

In the pictures, little Taimur sits on a white steed as Kareena holds on to him. An instructor can be seen attending to him. Taimur is wearing a dark blue jacket and a black helmet as he holds on to the saddle. Taimur’s parents have been stationed in London for more than two months and pictures of Taimur with his little friends — Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Naumi and Ranvijay Singha’s daughter Kainaat — have delights fans no end.

Kareena shared these pictures on the recent episode of Dance India Dance.

Videos and pictures of the trio from their farm visit have delighted fans of the stars In one such a picture, Taimur was seen feeding animals and in another, he was seen with a fake milch cow, in the act of milking it. Other pictures of Taimur and his cousin Inaaya running around in parks that dot London have been viewed online too. In many videos shared by Prianka Singha, wife of Rannvijay, Taimur, Inaaya and Kianaat can be seen enjoying picnic sessions with their mothers.

Taimur Ali Khan with his friend Kainaat Singha in London.

Kareena has other projects in her kitty too - she has completed shooting for Good News with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She is expected to begin working in Karan Johar’s ambitious Takht, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 12:02 IST